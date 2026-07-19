$3 Players Late Pick 3 Introduced to Wagering Menu Beginning Monday 7/12/2026

One of Several New Bets with Player-Friendly 15-Percent Takeout

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Player-friendly action will build from start to finish at Gulfstream Park, where new multi-race wagers with low takeouts will be introduced and will be offered each race day beginning Monday, July 13.

The $3 Players Late Pick 3 and the $5 Players Late Double will close out a wagering menu offering value starting with the inaugural $1 Players Place Pick 8 that links the last eight races. All new wagers will have a low 15-percent takeout.

The $3 Players Late Pick 3 will link the final three races, while the $5 Players Late Double will cover the last two races each Monday at Gulfstream, which will conduct a weekly Saturday, Sunday, Monday live-racing schedule during the summer.

Monday’s $3 Players Late Pick 3’s sequence will span Races 7-9. The $3 base wager requires bettors to build a ticket that includes the winning horse in each of the three races.

Brian Nadeau previews Monday’s Late Pick 3: Click here to view

Ron Nicoletti previews Monday’s Late Daily Double: Click here to view

An overview of Monday’s $3 Players Late Pick 3:

Race 7 – This mile-and-70-yard $10,000 claimer for older horses on Tapeta drew a highly competitive 11-horse field. Corta Fuego is coming off a close-up second-place finish in his first start off the claim by trainer David Fawkes, who is enjoying a most successful 2026 season. Bettera, who beat Cora Fuego by a neck in his last, seeks his third straight victory off the claim by Kent Sweezey. Nick Tomlinson-trained Saratoga Flash, coming off a third-place finish under a $24,000 claiming tag, will break from the far-outside post position, one stall outside Bettera in the starting gate.

Race 8 – Trainer Victor Barboza Jr is represented by two horses in this six-furlong $30,000 claiming race for 3-year-olds and up that are non-winners of two races. Both are returning from layoffs. R Winchester will make his first start for Barboza two months after breaking his maiden, while Brushfire is slated to make his first start for Barboza since being claimed out of a maiden victory three months ago. Bobby Dibona-trained Sonic Surge drops in for a claiming tag after finishing an even fourth in the Carry Back stakes. Michael Yates-trained Wine Candy, a stakes-placed son of Vino Rosso, drops into a claiming race for the first time.

Race 9 – Nine fillies and mares will contest this mile maiden special weight on turf. Patrick Biancone-trained Elenique comes off a two-month freshening since finishing a late-closing third on turf; Kathleen O’Connell-trained Just Brilliant, a daughter of Triple Crown champion Justify, will be equipped with blinkers for her second-start off the $50,000 claim. Fawkes-trained Warrior Sophie stretches out around two turns after finishing fourth in a Tapeta sprint last time out.

The $3 Players Late Pick 3 and $5 Players Late Double will coincide with the final races of the $1 Players Place Pick 8, a multi-race wager with a $1 base that will span the last eight races.

In addition to introducing the three new wagers, Gulfstream will also hold a mandatory payout of the fan-favorite 20-cent Rainbow 6 every Monday.