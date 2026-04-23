All-Stakes Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Set for Saturday 4/23/2026

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $325,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the six-race sequence will be filled by the six FHBPA stakes for Florida-breds offering $600,000 in purses.

The Rainbow 6 went unsolved Thursday for the 13th racing day following a March 29 mandatory payout heading into Thursday’s program.

Should the popular multi-race wager go unsolved Friday, the jackpot pool is expected to reach an estimated $3 million.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off by the $100,000 Fillies and Mare Sprint, a 6 ½-furlong stakes for older fillies and mares featuring a matchup between Bill Mott-trained Nic’s Style, a graded-stakes winner who is 3-3-0 in six starts at Gulfstream, and Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Mystic Lake, a graded-stakes winner who has won 13 of her 24 career starts. Nic’s Style is the 6-5 morning-line favorite, while Mystic Lake is rated second at 7-5.

George Weaver-trained Maykomotion and Dale Romans-conditioned Rockies Balboa, who finished 1-2 in a state-bred stakes at Tampa Bay Downs last out, will clash again in Race 7, the $100,000 Sophomore Sprint, a six-furlong stakes for 3-year-olds.

Ron Spatz-trained Private Thoughts and jockey Leonel Reyes will be reunited in the $100,000 Turf, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for older horses in Race 8. Before going to the sidelines for a long layoff due to a fractured left ankle, Reyes won three races in a row aboard Private Thoughts, the 2-1 morning-line favorite in a field of eight.

Jorge Delgado-trained Mythical promises to be a popular ‘single’ in Rainbow 6 betting. The Arindel homebred is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in Race 9, the $100,000 Sophomore Fillies Sprint, a six-furlong stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Mythical is a graded-stakes winner who has won four of five starts at Gulfstream.

Mott-trained Damon’s Mound, who has won two of three starts and finished second in an open stakes in three starts at Gulfstream, is the 7-5 favorite in Race 10, the $100,000 Sprint, a six-furlong stakes for four-year-olds and up. Damon’s Mound is coming off a victory in the Sprint for Florida-breds at Tampa Bay Downs.

Mark Casse-trained Souper Zonda is favored in the morning line at 9-5 for Race 11, the $100,000 Fillies and Mares Turf, a mile turf stakes for older fillies and mares that will cap the Rainbow 6 sequence. The 4-year-old daughter of Curlin is 2-for-2 in Florida-bred stakes, including the Distaff Turf at Tampa Bay Downs last time out.

On mandatory payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $325,000

Friday’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool at Gulfstream Park is expected to grow to an estimated $325,000 on the eve of Saturday’s mandatory payout.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Thursday for the 13th racing day following a March 29 mandatory payout.

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring back-to-back mile optional claiming allowances, one on turf, the other on the main track.

In Race 6, a mile turf race drew a field of 11 older horses, including Mark Casse-trained Win for the Money, who has been winless since winning the 2024 Woodbine Mile (G1), Most recently, the 7-year-old gelding finished sixth in the Canadian Turf (G3) at Gulfstream.

In Race 7, a one-turn mile event for older horses, Nolan Ramsey-trained Flying Liam will seek to break through in his third start off the $62,500 claim. The 6-year-old gelding finished a distant third in the Gulfstream Park Mile (G3) at first asking before being shipped to Keeneland, where he finished fifth in an optional claiming allowance.