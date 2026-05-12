Asmussen Seeking Another Chick Lang Win with Obliteration 5/12/2026

Hall of Fame Trainer Owns Six Victories in Six-Furlong 3YO Sprint

LAUREL, MD – With Obliteration, Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen is once again a major player in the Chick Lang, the six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds on the 151st Preakness Stakes (G1) program Saturday at Laurel Park.

Asmussen has won the Chick Lang six times – five of them between 2015 and 2023 – and Obliteration could provide number seven in the 51st running of the six-furlong contest that is the seventh race on the blockbuster Preakness Day card.

Obliteration, to be ridden by Jose Ortiz, drew Post 4 in the field of eight and is the high weight at 124 pounds. In his most recent start, Obliteration was second by 1¼ lengths in the one mile, $1.5 million Saudi Derby (G3). In the Chick Lang he is cutting back to a distance where he is 2-for-2.

“Tough defeat in the Saudi Derby and we feel the Chick Lang is the right race to get him back going,” Asmussen said. “He’s a fabulous one-turn horse. He’s an excellent horse. I’m excited to get him running again.”

Obliteration, owned by Leland Ackerley Racing, LLC, James Sherwood, Jode Shupe and John Cilia, had a busy 2-year-old season, compiling a 2-3-0 record from six starts. He crushed a maiden field at Churchill Downs then stepped into stakes company at Saratoga with a win in the Sanford (G3) and a second in the Saratoga Special (G2).

Asmussen said the switch to turf for two races that led to a fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1) was all about opportunity.

“For the same reason he went to Saudi Arabia – [to] chase the money,” he said. “He can handle anything.”

Obliteration prepped for the Saudi race with a blowout win in an ungraded stakes at Oaklawn after stumbling at the start. Three months later he’s in Maryland for the Chick Lang, where Asmussen has made 18 starts and compiled a 6-6-1 record with earnings of $842,000.

Asmussen said there is a simple reason for his success in the Chick Lang: “Because people have sent me really fast horses.”

Laurel-based trainer Gary Capuano entered a pair of runners. Hollywood Import won a pair of $100,000 seven-furlong stakes over the winter at Laurel, the Heft and the Spectacular Bid. Buds Notion is stepping up to stakes competition after opening his career with two wins and two seconds.

Trainer Norm Casse will saddle Fulmine, who drew the rail. Fulmine won the Hutcheson at Gulfstream Park for former trainer Kent Sweezy and was third in the Bay Shore at Aqueduct in his debut for Casse.

Three Chimney Farm’s homebred Igniter has won two straight, most recently the Jimmy Winkfield March 14, for trainer Richard Dutrow.

Shane’s Wonder, unbeaten in three starts at Parx, will try an open stake for the first time. The Uptowncharlybrown Stud homebred is trained by Alfredo Velazquez.

Trainer Timothy Keefe, also based at Laurel, will saddle Top Manipulator, who has won three straight six-furlong races over his home track.

Magic Wallet, winner of the Dover at Delaware Park last summer, returns to stakes company for owner William B. Bayne, Jr. and trainer Kieron Magee.