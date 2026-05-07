Biancone Seeks Continued Success with Daughters of Leinster 5/7/2026

Celtic Dispute to Face Colts in Saturday’s Royal Palm Juvenile

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $50,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Patrick Biancone will seek continued success with daughters of Leinster Saturday when he saddles Dee Sweepers’ Celtic Dispute for a start in the $125,000 Royal Palm Juvenile at Gulfstream Park.

The Royal Palm Juvenile and the $125,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies – a pair of five-furlong turf stakes that will offer their winners automatic entry into one of six stakes during the Royal Ascot (June 16-20) meeting at Ascot Racecourse and a $25,000 travel stipend – will be co-featured on Saturday’s 10-race program.

Biancone saddled Lennilu, a daughter of Leinster, for a 3 ¾-length triumph in the 2025 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies. She went on to finish third in the Queen Mary (G3) at Royal Ascot.

Lennilu had prepped for the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies with a debut victory at Gulfstream on dirt. Celtic Dispute enters the Royal Palm Juvenile coming off a second-place finish in a 4 ½-furlong maiden special weight in her debut on Gulfstream’s main track April 16.

“She was a little green on the inside,” Biancone said. “She’s a turf horse, but we gave her a race to prepare. There was a turf race at Tampa, but it was too close.”

Celtic Dispute broke from the rail post position and dueled inside Boots in her debut before giving way to her pace rival by 3 ½ lengths. Arindel’s Boots will return in the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies.

Celtic Dispute will return in the Royal Palm Juvenile, said Biancone, since Dew Sweepers will be represented in the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies by Phillip Antonacci-trained Pot’s Right, who has been installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite after the daughter of Bolt d’Oro’s impressive debut victory at Keeneland.

Celtic Dispute is rated second at 3-1 behind 8-5 favorite Skara Brae on the morning line for the Royal Palm Juvenile.

Luis Saez, who rode Lennilu to victory last year, has the call on Celtic Dispute. Fittingly, Saez was aboard Leinster for the final start on his career, a victory in the 2021 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint (G3).

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $50,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $50,000 when live racing resumes at Gulfstream Park Friday. The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved for two racing days following a jackpot hit.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9, featuring a five-furlong first-level allowance for state-bred fillies and mares on turf in Race 5. Lanes End LLC’s Ocala Gala, who graduated by 4 ¾ lengths over Gulfstream’s Tapeta course in her first start after being transferred from Kentucky Derby (G1) winning trainer Cherie DeVaux to Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse, is prominent in a field of 11. The 3-year-old daughter of Code of Honor, who had finished second in her previous start at Fair Grounds, broke sharply and never looked back to impressively defeat older state-bred rivals to graduate.

R A Hill Stable and SGV Thoroughbreds’ Sweetster, a 3-year-old daughter of Leinster, will also take on older fillies and mares. The George Weaver-trained filly will make her first start on turf following two five-furlong races on Gulfstream’s Tapeta course. She graduated at first asking by a length after pressing the pace into the stretch and went on to finish a troubled second in a state-bred allowance.

Live Oak Plantation’s Souper Debonair will seek to break a string of three runner-up finishes and graduate in Race 9, a 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight for Florida-bred fillies and mares on turf. The Casse-trained 3-year-old daughter of Nyquist, who finished second in her final two starts of her juvenile season at Woodbine, rallied to finish second in a two-turn maiden for state-breds on Tapeta in her 2026 debut at Gulfstream following early trouble.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.