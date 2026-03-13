‘Big Cap’ Winning Jockey Herrera Headed to Gulfstream 3/8/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Diego Herrera called his victory aboard British Isles in the Santa Anita Handicap (G1) Saturday “the big daddy.”

Having now won his first Grade 1 race, the 21-year-old rider is ready for more success.

After riding British Isles in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) in January at Gulfstream Park and “enjoying the atmosphere,” Herrera has decided to leave the left coast for South Florida and Gulfstream. He will be represented by agent Kevin Meyocks.

“I’m trying to seek more opportunities to ride and get more experience,” said Herrera, who has won 257 races since 2021 through Saturday. “Things can get light out here sometimes, a lot of smaller fields. I went to Gulfstream to ride British Isles in the Pegasus, and I liked the atmosphere, I liked Gulfstream, and I spoke to Kevin and it seemed like something I’d like to try.”

It’s a big move for Herrera, who was born in Inglewood, California and has been around horses all his life. He won the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille (G3) aboard Unrivaled Time and the 2024 Autumn Miss (G3) on Watchtower.

“I was riding ponies at probably 6 years old, quarter horses around 12 and I got licensed at 15 ½ to ride,” Herrera said. “I love the sport. I’m due to get in around March 19 and we’ll see what happens. I’m really looking forward to it.”