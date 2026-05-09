Celtic Dispute Scores Mild Upset in Royal Palm Juvenile 5/9/2026

Liberty Rings Takes to the Turf in Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies

Nadeau, Nicoletti Handicap Sunday’s Mandatory Rainbow 6

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL — Dew Sweepers’ Celtic Dispute pulled off a mild upset victory in Saturday’s $125,000 Royal Palm Juvenile at Gulfstream Park, defeating odds-on favorite Scara Brae by a neck to earn a trip to England in her first start on turf and in open stakes company.

The Royal Palm Juvenile and Saturday’s co-featured $125,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies, a pair of five-furlong turf stakes for 2-year-olds, offered their winners automatic entry into one of six stakes during the Royal Ascot meeting (June 16-20) at Ascot Racecourse, as well as a $25,000 equine travel stipend.

Celtic Dispute ended up running against boys in the Royal Palm Juvenile mostly because her owners were represented by morning-line favorite Pot’s Right in the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies two races later on the card. The Patrick Biancone-trained 7-2 second choice’s toughest rival in the Royal Palm Juvenile nevertheless turned out to be a filly.

Skara Brae, a Wesley Ward-trained daughter of Golden Pal who was favored at 4-5, outsprinted Celtic Dispute for the early lead on the backstretch. Celtic Dispute, ridden by Luis Saez, chased the pacesetter past fractions of 21.28 seconds for the first quarter of a mile and 44.94 seconds for a half-mile before staging a relentless stretch drive that powered her to a narrow victory.

“You don’t have to be a genius to know that Wesley is going to the front. I said to Luis, ‘Don’t worry. If he wants to go, let him go, and we’ll catch him later,” Biancone said.

Celtic Dispute, who was coming off a second-place finish on dirt in her April 16 debut at Gulfstream, ran five furlongs on turf in 56.17 seconds. Skara Brae, who was ridden by Joe Bravo, held second-place over Braums Run by 4 ¾ lengths.

Biancone saddled Lennilu for a victory in last year’s Royal Palm Juvenile fillies before sending the daughter of Leinster for a third-place finish in the Queen Mary (G2) at Royal Ascot.

Liberty Rings Takes to the Turf in Royal Palm Juvenile Filles

Teresa and David Palmer’s Liberty Rings ($17.60) registered a front-running victory in the $125,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillie at Gulfstream Saturday, graduating in her second career start inn her first start on turf.

“She looks like a turf horse, big and scopey and a large foot. We figured it was worth a shot. We really don’t get a chance to run in races like this very often,” said trainer Nicholas Palmer, the owners’ son.

The daughter of Awesome Slew, who just missed graduating while finishing third with a four-wide drive that fell just a half-length short in her debut on dirt, demonstrated a new dimension while setting all the pace and drawing off to win the five-furlong co-feature for fillies on turf by 1 ¼ lengths.

“Not surprised she made the lead. Surprised in her first race she wasn’t loose on the lead,” Palmer said. “But I think that race really tightened the screws and got her focused.”

Liberty Rings set fractions of 21.76 and 44.50 seconds for a half mile before completing five furlongs in 56.58. under Miguel Vasquez, to give her trainer his first stakes score.

“It’s a career defining moment. We’ve been trying really hard to win a stakes, so this is a big deal for us.,” Palmer said.

Hall of Famer Mark Casse ran second and third with Pros and Cons and Sass Sass, who finished a neck apart. Pot’s Right, the 1-2 favorite, was never a factor while finishing fourth.

Like, Celtic Dispute, who won the Royal Palm Juvenile earlier in the day, Liberty Rings earned automatic entry into one of six stakes during the Royal Ascot Meeting at Ascot Racecourse and a $25,000 Travel Stipend.

‘I want to go. Hopefully I talk them into going.,” said Palmer, who is hopeful his parents will send their filly to Royal Ascot.

Nadeau, Nicoletti Handicap Sunday’s Mandatory Rainbow 6

Hosts and Analysts Brian Nadeau and Ron Nicoletti give their tickets and handicap Sunday’s mandatory Rainbow 6, which has an estimated pool of $750,000.

Handicapping the Rainbow 6: click here to view