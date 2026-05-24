Childs Walker to Receive Old Hilltop Award at Alibi Breakfast 5/5/2026

To Be Honored Thursday, May 14 at Laurel Park

LAUREL, MD – Childs Walker, who has covered Thoroughbred racing in Maryland and nationally for nearly 20 years, has been named recipient of the Old Hilltop Award for covering the sport with excellence and distinction.

Walker will be presented with the Old Hilltop Award Thursday, May 14 at the Alibi Breakfast at Laurel Park.

The Alibi Breakfast, which began in the 1930s on the porch of the historic Pimlico Race Course, features a gathering of owners, trainers, jockeys, media and fans to celebrate the Preakness and gain interesting and humorous race predictions.

Walker, a Baltimore native, is a current contributor to the Baltimore Banner after spending 24 years at The Baltimore Sun. He covered his first Preakness, won by Curlin, in 2007 and, as he says, “hopped on the Triple Crown beat just in time to see American Pharoah break the 37-year drought in 2015.” He is a graduate of Emory University.

Previous recipients of the Old Hilltop include Jim McKay, Joe Hirsch, Red Smith, Keith Mills, Bill Nack, Jeannine Edwards and Dale Austin.

For tickets to the Alibi Breakfast, which allows fans to mingle with horsemen and jockeys from 9-11 a.m., click here.