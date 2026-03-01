Claret Beret Aces Two-Turn Test to Dominate G3 Royal Delta 2/14/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – After producing a most promising third-place finish in the Inside Information (G3) three short weeks ago, Miller Racing LLC’s Claret Beret got right back to work to build on that promise while notching her first graded-stakes victory in Saturday’s $175,000 Royal Delta (G3) at Gulfstream Park.

The Royal Delta, a 1 1/16-mile stakes for fillies and mares named to honor the three-time Eclipse champion, headlined a 12-race program that also showcased Grande’s courageous victorious return to action on the undercard.

Stretching out from seven-furlongs to the two-turn distance of the Royal Delta, Claret Baret ($18.60) settled in fourth while saving ground under jockey Micah Husbands as Eunomia, a stablemate in trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.’s barn, showed the way, pressed by Alpine Princess while setting fractions of 23.91 and 47.68 (seconds) for the first half mile. Eunomia and Alpine Princess continued to lead the chase on the far turn and into the turn into the homestretch with 6-5 favorite Shred the Gnar trying to get involved without success.

Husbands angled Claret Beret off the rail to make a sweeping three-wide move to the lead that she would only lengthen to five lengths at the finish.

“We’d never run her two turns since we had her, but we always thought of trying it, and she’s obviously very good at two turns. It was very impressive,” Joseph said. “This was a really good bunch in the Royal Delta, probably one of the best Royal Deltas I’ve seen for a while. That’s why it was shocking the way she beat these kinds of horses.”

The 5-year-old daughter of Not This Time was privately purchased before joining Joseph’s stable, for whom she had won a one-turn mile overnight handicap first time out, followed by a second-place finish in the seven-furlong Chicago (G2) at Churchill. She would go winless in her next four starts before trying two turns Saturday.

“The first time we ran her a one-turn mile here she was so impressive, that’s why we stayed at one turn. Maybe we were running her too short, obviously you can see the result. Last time I thought she was going into the race to win but she didn’t. She ran third, a good race,” Joseph said. “Today I didn’t know how she would handle the two turns. She had done it once, but her numbers weren’t that big. She obviously proved that she wants two turns.”

Claret Beret ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.86. Alpine Princess got up to edge Eunomia by a neck for place. Shred the Gnar, who was seeking her fourth straight victory, finished sixth in the seven-horse field following a rough trip.

Meanwhile. Joseph said he has a lot of options with Claret Beret, none of them around one turn.

“We’re going to stay two turns. You could probably consider a race like the Apple Blossom off of this performance,” Joseph said. “I think it’s definitely worth a shot.”

The 1 1/16-mile Apple Blossom (G1) will be run at Oaklawn April ll.