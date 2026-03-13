Diciassette Brings Impressive Resume into Hutcheson 3/11/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – If Green With MV Stable’s Diciassette can be judged by the company he’s kept, the son of Mitole should be regarded as a strong contender in Saturday’s $125,000 Hutcheson at Gulfstream Park.

The Patrick Biancone trainee has the distinction of having faced some of the country’s top colts of his generation, including last year’s undefeated juvenile Eclipse Award winner Ted Noffey, heading into the six-furlong sprint for 3-year-olds that will be featured on Saturday’s 12-race program along with the $125,000 Any Limit, a six-furlong sprint for 3-year-old fillies, and $125,000 Captiva Island, a five-furlong turf dash for fillies and mares.

Diciassette kicked off his career at Gulfstream Park with a debut win in a five-furlong maiden special weight for Florida-breds July 20 and came right back to capture the six-furlong Proud Man less than three weeks later. The son of Mitole sustained his first loss two months later at Keeneland in the 1 1/16-mile Breeders’ Futurity (G1), in which he finished a troubled fourth behind Ted Noffey.

“The race at Keeneland, the race was too long. He’s a sprinter,” Biancone said. “We tried him at Keeneland, but he ran really good.”

Following a break of almost four months, Diciassette made his 3-year-old debut in the Swale Jan. 31 at Gulfstream, finishing a weakening fourth in the six-furlong stakes won by a then-undefeated Solitude Dude, who returned to finish third in his two-turn debut in the Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2). Swale runner-up Class President went on the capture the Rebel (G2) at Oaklawn.

“He was a little fresh and a little too forward and very wide,” Biancone said. “But he ran a very good race for a comeback.”

Diciassette has breezed impressively at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County, producing a pair of sharp ‘bullet’ workouts since the Swale.

Biancone views the Hutcheson as a key race for Diciassette.

“We’ll know more after the race,” he said. “We know the horse has talent. We need the horse to show his talent.”

Junior Alvarado has the return call on Diciassette.

Resolution Road Stables’ Arbiter, who is undefeated in two career starts, was entered to make his main-track debut in the Hutcheson in his first start this year, but trainer Wesley Ward said Wednesday that the son of Charlatan will more than likely be scratched in favor of the $125,000 Texas Glitter, a five-furlong turf stakes, March 21 at Gulfstream.

“He drew the 1 hole. The 1 hole is a little tough for this guy,” said Ward, who has informed Gulfstream’s racing office of the likely scratch of Arbiter. “It’s not 100 definite yet, but it’s a definite maybe we’re coming out and going to run in the five-eighths turf race the following week.”

Arbiter graduated at first asking while capturing a five-furlong maiden special weight on turf at Churchill Downs. The $375,000 purchase at the 2025 OBS April sale came back to win a six-furlong optional claiming allowance on Tapeta Dec. 17 at Turfway Park

Joel Rosario is named Arbiter, who was rated second on the Hutcheson morning line at 2-1.

Phils Racing Stable LLC’s Sweeping Shadow, rated third on the morning line at 4-1, enters the Hutcheson off a commanding seven-length victory in a Jan. 3 optional claiming maiden race at Gulfstream going six furlongs. The son of Girvin was coming off a troubled fourth-place finish in his debut in a 5 ½-furlong maiden on Tapeta.

Mario Gutierrez has the return call on the Lisa Lewis-trained Sweeping Shadow.

Starry Night Racing’s Fulmine brings seven-race experience into the Hutcheson, in which the son of Spun to Run is slated to make his stakes debut. Claimed at Churchill Downs for $50,000 out of his second career start, in which he graduated with a front-running performance, Fulmine captured a six-furlong optional claiming allowance while making his first start for Kent Sweezey..

Fulmine went winless in his next four starts, including a pair of turf races, before returning to winning form last time out with a six-furlong optional claiming allowance win at Tampa Bay Downs.

Jose Morelos has the call on Fulmine, who is rated fourth on the morning line at 6-1.

Silverton Hill LLC’s Wootun responded to the addition of blinkers last time out with a front-running victory in a 5 ½-furlong Florida-bred allowance on Tapeta at Gulfstream. The son of Tunwoo, who is rated fifth at 8-1 on the Hutcheson morning line, won over Gulfstream’s main track while graduating in a maiden special weight for state-breds last September.

Hall of Famer Javier Castellano is scheduled to ride Heather Smullen-trained Wootun for the first time Saturday.

Trainer Daniel Huttak’s I’m Sam and Rags Racing LLC and Nicholas Regalbuto’s Freaky Neeks round out the field.