Dr. Benson, Goodall to Receive Special Awards of Merit 5/12/2026

To Be Honored Thursday, May 14 at Alibi Breakfast

LAUREL, MD –Dr. Dionne Benson and Cricket Goodall will each be honored with the Special Award of Merit Thursday, May 14 at the Alibi Breakfast at Laurel Park.

The Special Award of Merit is given to those who have made a positive impact on the racing industry. Previous recipients have included Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance, Jim McKay, Ellen Charles, Beyond the Wire, D. Wayne Lukas and Jerry Bailey.

The Alibi Breakfast, which began in the 1930s on the porch of the historic Pimlico Race Course, features a gathering of owners, trainers, jockeys, media and fans to celebrate the Preakness and gain interesting and humorous race predictions.

Dr. Benson, appointed the first Chief Veterinary Officer of 1/ST Racing in 2019, oversees veterinary safety, welfare, and integrity practices and protocols, as well as equine research initiatives for 1/ST Racing. She is respected as an authority on equine science and pharmacology. She previously served as Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Racing Medication and Testing Consortium.

She has been honored with the prestigious international President’s Award for Exemplary Service by the Association of Racing Commissioners (ARCI).

Goodall is currently the Executive Director of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association, the Maryland Million, and the Maryland Horse Foundation. Starting in 1986, Goodall manages the three non-profit trade associations that work to inform, educate and promote the diversity of the horse industry in Maryland.

Goodall has worked on Maryland Million Day since its first event in 1986 and has helped grow it to become the second largest racing event in Maryland and the signature event at Laurel Park. She has also worked with the equine industry to establish the Maryland Horse Library and Education Center. She also currently serves as Chair of the Maryland Agricultural Land Preservation Foundation.

For tickets to the Alibi Breakfast, which allows fans to mingle with horsemen and jockeys from 9-11 a.m., click here.