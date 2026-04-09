Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $150,000 4/9/2026

Trainer George Weaver Well-Represented in Friday Features

Jockey Leonel Reyes’ Return Delayed, Three Mounts Friday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $150,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Thursday for the fifth racing day following a mandatory payout Sunday, March 29, closing day of the 2025-2026 Championship Meet.

0A highly competitive Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9 on the sixth racing day of the Royal Palm Meet, featuring a well-stocked starter allowance for fillies and mares in Race 8 going five furlongs on Tapeta. George Weaver-trained Thankfully, a troubled runner-up in a five-furlong optional claiming allowance on turf last time out, tops a field of eight. In her prior start, the 4-year-old daughter of Tom’s d’Etat won at first asking for Weaver following a stable switch in a five-furlong claiming race on Tapeta.

Riley Mott-trained Corbet’s Crush will face winners following a most promising 2026 debut, a victory in a $50,000 maiden optional claiming race at five furlongs while trying Tapeta for the first time. Leon McKanas-trained Tizasweetlady, who broke her maiden in a state-bred maiden special weight on Tapeta, enters Friday’s feature off a third-place finish in the Melody of Colors on turf.

J.G. Torrealba, who will ride Thankfully in Race 8, also has the mount on Weaver-trained Sweetster in Race 7, a five-furlong allowance for Florida-bred fillies and mares scheduled for turf. Sweetster, who graduated at first asking in a five-furlong $50,000 optional maiden claiming race on Tapeta, will seek to keep her record clean under the Laurel-based jockey making a short stop at Gulfstream.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will be closed out in Race 9, a 7 ½-furlong maiden special weight for 3-year-olds and up scheduled for turf. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher is represented in a nine-horse field by Sigfrid, a debuting 3-year-old son of Not This Time. Fellow Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse has entered Zephyros, a 3-year-old son of Charlatan who finished third in a mile race on turf last time out, and War Legend, who has three second-place finishes in nine starts.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

Leonel Reyes’ Return Delayed; Three Mounts Friday

Jockey Leonel Reyes’ return from a five-month absence from competition was delayed until Friday when his lone scheduled mount, More Than a Shadow, was scratched from Race 3 on Thursday’s program at Gulfstream Park.

The popular veteran rider, who was sidelined by an open fracture in his left ankle, has three mounts on Friday’s nine-race program at Gulfstream: No. 5 Yukyuk in Race 1, No. 4 Action Delight in Race 3 and No. 6 Win N Win in Race 6.

The two-time Venezuelan riding champion is three wins away from his 1,000th in North America.

NOTE: Jockey Miguel Vasquez added two more wins to his Royal Palm Meet leading totals Thursday, Mywifeknowsitall ($9.80) in Race 2 and Bolero Bay ($8.40) in Race 8, to give him 10 victories through the first five days. Vasquez won the Royal Palm and Sunshine meets in 2022.