G1 Curlin Florida Derby Well-Represented in Kentucky Derby 4/30/2026

Commandment, The Puma, Chief Wallabee Ready to Run for the Roses

Gulfstream Park Runners Prominent in Weekend Stakes at Churchill

Pegasus World Cup Hero Skippylongstocking Set for Alysheba

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 75th running of the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) figures to be very well-represented in Saturday’s Kentucky Derby (G1) at Churchill Downs by the 1-2-3 finishers in Gulfstream Park’s premier Triple Crown prep.

Commandment, The Puma and Chief Wallabee, who crossed Gulfstream’s finish line in that order March 28, will all have the chance to become the 27th Curlin Florida Derby starter to go on to win the Kentucky Derby.

Brad Cox-trained Commandment, who prepped for the Curlin Florida Derby with victories in the Mucho Macho Man and Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream, rallied late to prevail by a nose over Gustavo Delgado-trained The Puma, the Tampa Bay Derby (G3) winner. Hall of Famer Bill Mott-trained Chief Wallabee, the Coolmore Fountain of Youth runner-up whom Commandment defeated by a neck, was just another half-length back in third. Of course, Mott-trained Sovereignty won last year’s Kentucky Derby following a runner-up finish in the Curlin Florida Derby.

This year’s Curlin Florida Derby trifecta horses are just three of the many prominent entrants in Churchill Downs stakes this weekend that campaigned at Gulfstream during the 2025-2026 Championship Meet (Nov. 27-March 29).

Mott-trained Knightsbridge has been installed as the 9-5 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s Churchill Downs (G1), a seven-furlong sprint for 4-year-olds and up, on the strength of his runaway victories at Gulfstream in the Mr. Prospector (G3), Fred W. Hooper (G3) and Gulfstream Park Mile (G2).

The field for Saturday’s Turf Classic (G1), a 1 1/8-mile turf stakes for older horses, will be graced by Graham Motion-trained Test Score, who captured the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) Jan. 24 at Gulfstream.

Brendan Walsh-trained Vasy and D. Whitworth Beckman trainee Honey Dutch, the 1-2 finishers in the Colonel Liam, and Hall of Famer Mark Casse-trained Alpyland, the winner of the Dania Beach, have been entered in Saturday’s American Turf (G1), a 1 1/16- mile turf stakes for 3-year-olds.

Walsh-trained Sweet Rebecca, who won an allowance and the Sand Springs Stakes at Gulfstream, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for the Churchill Distaff Turf Mile (G2) for older fillies and mares.

R Disaster, the Hurricane Bertie (G3) winner at Gulfstream who finished third in the Madison (G1) at Keeneland last out, will represent trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. in the Derby City Distaff (G1), a seven-furlong sprint for older fillies and mares.

Gulfstream Park runners will also be prominent on Friday’s Kentucky Oaks (G1) program, most notably Cox-trained Prom Queen in the day’s headliner, the 1 1/8-mile stakes for 3-year-old fillies, and Joseph-trained Skippylongstocking in the Alysheba (G2), a 1 1/16-mile stakes for older horses. Prom Queen captured the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) by 2 ½ lengths on the Curlin Florida Derby undercard, while Skippylongstocking defeated multi-millionaire stablemate White Abarrio in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 24 at Gulfstream. Cox-trained Tappan Street, the 2025 Curlin Florida Derby hero who won an allowance at Gulfstream this year, is also entered in the Alysheba.

In Friday’s Unbridled Sydney (G2), a 5 ½-furlong turf sprint for fillies and mares, Bryan Lynch-trained Moon Spun, who won the Abundantia and Ladies’ Turf Sprint back-to-back at Gulfstream, will take on Jose D’Angelo-trained champion Shisospicy, the Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) winner, who began her career at Gulfstream last year and who has prepared for her 2026 debut with a series of workouts at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County.

Cox-trained On Time Girl, who won the seven-furlong Forward Gal (G3) at Gulfstream, is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in a field of nine 3-year-old fillies assembled for the seven-furlong Eight Belles Friday.