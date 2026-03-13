G3 Winner Mythical Tops $125,000 Any Limit Nominations 3/5/2026

March 14 Card Includes Hutcheson and Captiva Island on Turf

Sippin Pretty Looks Good in Decisive Maiden Victory Thursday

Friday’s 20-Cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $125,000

Jockey Dylan Davis Rides First Winner of Comeback Thursday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Arindel’s homebred Grade 3 winner Mythical, exiting just the second off-the-board finish of her career, heads the list of a dozen 3-year-old fillies nominated to the $125,000 Any Limit March 14 at Gulfstream Park.

The Any Limit is one of three stakes on the March 14 program along with the $125,000 Hutcheson for 3-year-olds, also sprinting six furlongs on the main track, and $125,000 Captiva Island for older fillies and mares scheduled at five furlongs on the grass.

Four of Mythical’s five wins from seven starts have come in stakes – the Tremont against boys, Adirondack (G3) at Saratoga and Gulfstream’s Susan’s Girl and My Dear Girl divisions of the Florida Sire Stakes series.

In her 3-year-old debut Mythical rushed to the lead after getting off slowly and tired to be fifth in the seven-furlong Forward Gal (G3) Jan. 31, matching her finish in last summer’s Spinaway (G1). She has won at distances from 4 ½ furlongs to 1 1/16 miles but will be trying six furlongs for the first time.

Since capturing her debut last summer at Gulfstream, Magic Cap Stables et.al’s Tessellate has run in five straight stakes winning Gulfstream’s 6 ½-furlong Juvenile Sprint and seven-furlong Gasparilla Jan. 10 at Tampa Bay Downs and exiting a seventh in the Forward Gal.

Also prominent in the Any Limit are stakes winners A Fine Chardonnay, Tessellate, Victory Music and Woodstock; multiple stakes-placed Secane; Sweet Ember, a winner of two straight, most recently at the course and distance against fellow Florida-breds Feb. 26.

Resolution Road Stables’ Arbiter, undefeated in two starts, tops the Hutcheson nominees. Trained by Wesley Ward, the Charlatan colt has yet to try dirt after winning his debut on the turf and a six-furlong optional claiming allowance on the synthetic Dec. 17, his most recent start, both in front-running fashion.

Green With MV Stable’s Diciassette won the six-furlong Proud Man over a sloppy track last summer at Gulfstream and has run just twice since, finishing fourth in the 1 1/16-mile Breeders’ Futurity (G1) in October and Gulfstream’s seven-furlong Swale Jan. 21. Smith Ranch Stables’ twice stakes-placed Roger That Dana, a last-out second in the one-mile Mucho Macho Man Jan. 3, is entered in Saturday’s Tampa Bay Derby (G3).

Code Review, Freaky Neeks, Fulmine, Sweeping Shadow and Wootun all exit victories while Langvad was third in six-furlong Inaugural Dec. 6 at Tampa Bay Downs before a troubled run in the Swale.

Orlyana Farm’s homebred mare Great Venezuela, unraced since her victory in the Islamorada overnight handicap Nov. 30 on the all-weather Tapeta course, is nominated to make her season debut in the Captiva Island. The 5-year-old has never been worse than third in 13 career starts at Gulfstream, eight of them wins.

Moon Spun, Le Amazonia and Flamingo Way, the top three finishers from Gulfstream’s five-furlong Ladies Turf Sprint Feb. 7, are all nominated as is Cart Girl Sam, who finished seventh in that race. Multiple stakes-placed Karaya returned from a year between starts to run second by a half-length in an optional claiming allowance sprinting five furlongs on the Gulfstream turf Feb. 6; the winner, Coco Abarrio, is also nominated.

Other nominees include stakes winners Twirling Queen and Me Governor and Grade 3-placed Pandora’s Gift.

Sippin Pretty Looks Good in Decisive Maiden Victory Thursday

Six Column Stables, Randall Bloch, Jim Bladden, Mike Davis and Gene Rice’s promising 3-year-old filly Sippin Pretty, who stubbornly gave way late after setting the pace in debut, graduated with a popular and decisive effort in Thursday’s feature at Gulfstream Park.

Ridden by Edgar Perez for trainer Ian Wilkes, Sippin Pretty ($3.80) covered six furlongs on a fast main track in 1:10.89 as the 4-5 betting favorite after being beaten a length in her Jan. 24 unveiling at odds of 14-1.

Breaking from Post 2, Sippin Pretty came from mid-pack with a strong inside surge on the far turn to wrest the lead away from Pippa Adds and then open up once straightened for home to win by 3 ¾ lengths over Peachtree Stable homebred Exquisite. Lexi V., the only other runner with a previous start, was third.

“She’s always worked good. She ran a super race first time out, ran a good number,” Wilkes said. “The inside has been dead, and she came through on the rail today like it was nothing. She’s a very good filly.”

A $75,000 auction purchase in the fall of 2024, Sippin Pretty is by Grade 1-winning sprinter Yaupon out of the Tizway mare Tiz Imaginary and a half to stakes-placed six-figure earner Mr. Bob. Wilkes is keeping his options open for her next start.

“We’ll enjoy this and then plan to see where we go with her,” he said. “You always want to get the maiden broke. You don’t want to put the cart before the horse. She’ll probably run next at Keeneland.”

Friday’s 20-Cent Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $125,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is estimated to reach $125,000 for Friday’s 10-race program at Gulfstream Park.

Post time is 12:50 p.m.

Friday is the second racing day following a jackpot payout of $462,562.64 March 1, the seventh and largest in the popular multi-race wager since the Championship Meet opened Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27.

The sequence starts in Race 5, an allowance for Florida-bred 3-year-olds scheduled for one mile around two turns on the turf where Squire seeks his first stakes win after placing twice, including the five-furlong Royal Palm Juvenile last spring at Gulfstream. Bronze Bullet, disqualified from first to second in the Nov. 28 Pulpit, adds blinkers after finishing third last out in a Feb. 12 optional claimer going 7 ½ furlongs on the grass.

Sophomore fillies are scheduled to sprint five furlongs on the turf in Race 7, an optional claiming allowance that drew an overflow field of 12 led by lukewarm 4-1 program favorite My Sweetheart, who placed in dirt and grass stakes last summer at Saratoga. Catalonia, second in two starts at the Championship Meet, was fourth by just two lengths in the six-furlong Matron (G3) last fall on the Aqueduct turf.

The Race 10 finale is an optional claiming allowance for older horses sprinting five furlongs on the grass where 2024 Futurity (G3) winner Mentee is entered to make her first start in 491 days since being well-beaten in Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf (G1). The competition includes 2025 Bob Umphrey Sprint winner Asher’s Edge and graded-stakes placed Society’s Thunder and Cairo Caper.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

NOTE: Shining Stables’ Ditched ($6.60) came charging down the stretch to reel in Classy Lass and pacesetter Gimme Some Luck approaching the wire to capture Thursday’s finale, a 1 1/16-mile claiming event for older fillies and mares. Trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., it was the first win of jockey Dylan Davis’ comeback from a serious mid-November spill at Aqueduct. Davis returned to action Feb. 28 at Gulfstream: click here to view.