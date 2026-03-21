Graded-Winner Intricate Spirit Returns in Texas Glitter 3/18/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – West Point Thoroughbreds, Madaket Stables LLC, Kenneth Beitz and Gail Beitz’s Intricate Spirit, unraced since finishing off the board in the Oct. 31 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1), is entered to make his 2026 debut in Saturday’s $125,000 Texas Glitter at Gulfstream Park.

The son of Complexity has been installed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite in a field of nine 3-year-olds assembled for the five-furlong turf sprint that will headline a 12-race program.

“He’s been training forwardly,” trainer Miguel Clement said. “I’m very happy with him coming into the race.”

Intricate Spirit won on debut at Saratoga in a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight on turf before finishing second in a 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance on the Kentucky Downs turf. He made a winning stakes debut in the six-furlong Futurity (G3) Oct. 3 over the turf course at Aqueduct.

Intricate Spirit, who had been on or pressing the pace in his first three starts, dropped back at the start of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and never got untracked and finished ninth, six-lengths behind victorious filly Cy Fair.

“He broke a touch slow. Going five-eighths in California, that might be insurmountable,” Clement said.

Junior Alvarado will ride Intricate Spirit, who returns as a gelding, for the first time Saturday.

Resolution Road Stables’ Arbiter’s 2026 debut was postponed a week for the Texas Glitter after the undefeated son of Charlatan drew the dreaded rail post position for the March 14 Hutcheson, a six-furlong stakes for 3-year-olds on dirt.

“The 1 hole is a little tough for this guy,” trainer Wesley Ward said. “When you have a colt like this and an owner who is excited, you don’t want to make any mistakes.”

Arbiter, rated second at 9-2, is undefeated in two starts, winning on debut a Churchill Downs at five furlongs on turf Nov. 30 before capturing a 6 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance on Tapeta at Turfway Park.

Ward awarded the mount aboard Arbiter to Pietro Moran, the Eclipse Award-winning apprentice in 2025 who has been picking up his share of wins at Gulfstream since arriving earlier this month.

Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse will be represented by Manford and Penny Conrad’s Casson and CJ Stables’ I C Light in the Texas Glitter.

Casson is slated to make his 2026 debut after a productive juvenile campaign at Woodbine, where he compiled a 2-2-0 record from five starts on turf and Tapeta. The son of Caravaggio won a stakes on Tapeta and placed twice in turf stakes at sprint distances, his only off-the-board finish coming in the mile Summer (G1), in which he led into the stretch before tiring to sixth.

“He’s a Canadian-bred. I’m sure we’d like him to go farther, but I think he’s probably restricted to about a mile,” Casse said.

Dylan Davis is named to ride Casson, who is rated third on the morning line at 5-1.

I C Light has blossomed during Gulfstream’s Championship Meet, breaking his maiden and winning an optional claiming allowance back-to-back at five furlongs on turf. The son of Charlatan is likely to appreciate the return to five furlongs Saturday after finishing off the board in the two-turn Colonel Liam, in which he set the pace before fading to seventh.

“He was two for two at Gulfstream. I was saying, ‘Training horses is like putting a puzzle together.’ I wanted to try him to see if he could get a mile,” Casse said. “He ran good, but he’s probably a better sprint horse.”

Hall of Famer Javier Castellano has the return call on I C Light, who has been priced at 8-1 on the morning line.

Trainer Jose D’Angelo will also be represented by a pair of entrants, Gold Square LLC’s Throckmorton (8-1 ML) and Arindel’s Monster (6-1 ML)

Throckmorton is scheduled to vie for his third-straight victory in his 2026 debut. The son of Caracaro, who will be ridden by Joe Bravo, won the six-furlong Awad on turf at Aqueduct Nov. 9). Stakes-placed Monster will also make his first 2026 start Saturday after closing out his juvenile season with an eye-catching 5 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance win on Tapeta Nov. 8. Jorge Ruiz has the mount on the son of Leinster.

Glen Hill Farm’s Unwritten Rule (20-1 ML) is scheduled to make his stakes and turf debuts Saturday for trainer Tom Proctor following a promising start to his career. At Tampa Bay Downs, the homebred son of Justify won at first asking in a five-furlong off-the-turf maiden special weight before coming up short to finish second in a six-furlong optional claiming allowance won by Fulmine, who went on to win last Saturday’s Hutcheson at Gulfstream. Stone Farm’s Expressway (6-1) and Ken Ramsey’s Shipmate (20) round out the field.