Grande ‘Looks Terrific’ for Return to Action at Gulfstream

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – On the sidelines since being scratched from last year’s Kentucky Derby (G1) the day before the first jewel of the Triple Crown, Repole Stable’s Grande is entered to make his long-awaited return to action Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The 4-year-old son of Curlin is scheduled to meet seven rivals in Race 7, a mile optional claiming allowance that will be featured on a 12-race program headlined by the $175,000 Royal Delta (G3) in Race 11.

“He’s training really well. He’s had a good series of strong breezes. We’re looking forward to getting him started again,” Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher said. “He seems to have liked Gulfstream in the past. Hopefully, he still does.”

Grande launched his career during the 2024-2025 Championship Meet at Gulfstream with a 2 ½-length debut victory in a one-turn mile maiden special weight, followed by a 2 ¼-length romp in a 1 1/8-mile optional claiming allowance. He made his way into the Kentucky Derby field with a rallying second-place finish behind Rodriguez in the Wood Memorial (G2) at Aqueduct.

On the day before he was scheduled to extend Pletcher’s record Kentucky Derby participation streak to 22 years in a row, Grande, who was being treated for a cracked heal, was scratched by the Kentucky state veterinarians.

“Twenty-one years in a row down the drain just like that,” Pletcher said. “It was frustrating. It was disappointing and disappointing for the connections. Those things happen in this game. You have to move on. That’s all you can do.”

Grande has produced 10 sharp breezes since Dec. 15 at Palm Beach Downs.

“He’s always been an impressive physical. He looks great,” Pletcher said. “He’s filled out a little more now. He’s a mature 4-year-old now. He looks terrific.”

Grande, who will be ridden by Rajiv Maragh and equipped with blinkers for the first time, figures to be sternly tested Saturday. Rated second on the morning line at 2-1, the Pletcher trainee will face Back Em Up, the 8-5 morning-line favorite who finished a clear second behind highly regarded Knightsbridge in the Jan. 24 Fred W. Hooper (G3). Praetor, who is slated to make his first start since finishing third in the Lexington (G3) at Keeneland last April, is rated third at 4-1 on the morning line.

Pletcher reported Thursday that WinStar Farm LLC, CHC Inc. and First Go Racing LLC’s undefeated Jackson Hole is on track for a start in the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Feb. 28.

“He’s doing very well. He’s scheduled to breeze [Friday], and we’re pointing for the Fountain of Youth,” Pletcher said.

Jackson Hole, a $1.3 million purchase at the 2024 Keeneland September sale, debuted at Gulfstream Dec. 13 with a rallying one-length victory in a seven-furlong maiden special weight. The son of Nyquist shipped to Fair Grounds for his two-turn debut Jan. 17 in a 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance, in which produced an impressive 5 ½-length front-running score.

“I thought he ran very well. He made a comfortable lead and it seemed like he had plenty left at the end,” Pletcher said. “It was a good performance in his second start for shipping out of town and making his first start around two turns.”

The timing is still right for Holy Bull (G3) hero Nearly to race next in the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park, Pletcher said.

“We felt like we’d give him a little time. He had four races fairly close together. We thought we’d give him the chance to get a little breather,” Pletcher said. “We like the spacing of that. Hopefully, if he were to run well in the Florida Derby, it would be five weeks back to the Derby.”

Centennial Farms’ Nearly, who was a disappointing sixth in his Oct. 26 debut at Aqueduct, has won three races in a row at Gulfstream. The son of Not This Time graduated by 9 ¼ lengths in a six-furlong maiden special weight Nov. 22 and came right back to draw off to a five-length victory in a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance Jan. 2. Negotiating two turns for the first time proved to be no problem for Nearly, who pressed the pace before drawing off to a 5 ¾-length victory in the 1 1/16-mile Holy Bull Jan. 31.