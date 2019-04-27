Gulfstream Announces 2024-25 Championship Meet Schedule 8/20/2024

$5.55 Million Pegasus World Cup Day Saturday, Jan. 25

$1 Million Curlin Florida Derby March 29

66 Stakes, 30 Graded

Meet Begins Thanksgiving Day

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s acclaimed Championship Meet, highlighted by the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) and $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational (G1) Jan. 25 and the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) March 29, will launch its 2024-2025 season Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28 and run through March 30, 2025.

The Championship Meet, the winter home of the top horses, horsemen and jockeys in the world, will play host to a total of 66 stakes races – 30 graded – totaling $15.025 million. Opening weekend begins with 2-year-old turf stakes Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 29, and the $600,000 finals of the Florida Sire Stakes Saturday, Nov. 30.

Pegasus World Cup Day will offer eight stakes races – seven graded plus two overnight handicaps - totaling $5.55 million. Along with the $3 million World Cup and $1 million World Cup Turf, the day will also feature the $500,000 Pegasus Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (G2), $200,000 Inside Information (G2) for fillies and mares, the $200,000 W.L. McKnight (G3) for 4-year-olds and up and $150,000 La Prevoyante (G3) for 4-year-olds and up fillies and mares, both at 1 ½ miles on the turf, and the $150,000 Fred Hooper (G3) for 4-year-olds and up at a mile on the main track.

The $150,000 Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint, for 4-year-olds and up on the turf, is expected to draw a crowd as are two overnight handicaps run on Gulfstream’s Tapeta track – the $100,000 Carousel Club and $100,000 South Beach.

In just eight years the Pegasus World Cup and Pegasus World Cup Turf have hosted Horses of the Year in Gun Runner, California Chrome, Knicks Go and Bricks and Mortar, as well as two-time Longines World’s Best Racehorse Arrogate. The race has also attracted runners from England, Ireland and Japan, as well as the world’s most noted celebrities and entertainers.

PEGASUS WORLD CUP DAY Jan. 25 $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) 1 1/8 miles $1 Million Pegasus World Cup Turf (G1) 1 1/8 miles turf $500,000 Pegasus F&M Turf (G2) 1 1/6 miles turf $200,000 Inside Information (G2) 7 furlongs $200,000 W.L. McKnight (G3) 1 ½ miles turf $150,000 La Prevoyante (G3) 1 ½ miles turf $150,000 Fred Hooper (G3) Mile $150,000 Gulf. Park Turf Sprint 5 furlongs turf $100,000 Carousel Club overnight 1m, 70 yds Tapeta $100,000 South Beach overnight 1m, 70 yds Tapeta

The Curlin Florida Derby highlights 10 stakes totaling $2.5 million – five graded – including the $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) for 3-year-old fillies, two 1 ½ mile turf events in the $200,000 Pan American (G2) for older horses and $150,000 Orchid (G3) for fillies and mares, and the $150,000 Ghostzapper (G3) for 4-year-olds and up on the main track.

The Florida Derby continues to be the leader in establishing classic winners. There have been 46 Florida Derby starters that have won a remarkable 59 Triple Crown events, including 25 Kentucky Derbys.

Meanwhile, last winter’s Gulfstream Park Oaks produced Alabama (G1) winner Power Squeeze, Test (G1) winners Ways and Means, Black-Eyed Susan (G2) winner Gun Song, and Monmouth Oaks (G2) winner Scalable.

FLORIDA DERBY DAY March 29, 2025 $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) 1 1/8 miles $250,000 Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) 1 1/16 miles $200,000 Pan American (G2) 1 ½ miles turf $150,000 Orchid (G3) 1 ½ miles turf $150,000 Ghostzapper (G3) 1 1/16 miles $150,000 Appleton Mile turf $150,000 Sand Springs 1 1/16-miles turf $150,000 Sir Shackleton 7 furlongs $150,000 Sanibel Island 7 ½ furlongs turf $150,000 Cutler Bay 7 ½ furlongs turf

Two big days with major preps for the spring classics lead up to the Curlin Florida Derby.

On Feb. 1, the $250,000 Holy Bull (G3) is the featured event of a five stakes program that includes three other graded races - the $150,000 Forward Gal (G3) on the main track, $150,000 Kitten’s Joy (G3) and $150,000 Sweetest Chant (G3) on turf, both contested on the turf.

The final preps for the Curlin Florida Derby and Gulfstream Park Oaks is March 1. The nine stakes program – eight graded - is led by the $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2), won by Belmont (G1) and Haskell (G1) winner Dornoch last winter, and $200,000 Davona Dale (G2).

FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH DAY March 1, 2025 $400,000 Fountain of Youth (G2) 1 1/16 miles $200,000 Davona Dale (G2) mile $200,000 Gulfstream Park Mile (G2) mile $200,000 Mac Diarmida (G2) 1 3/8 miles turf $150,000 Canadian Turf (G3) 1 1/16 miles turf $150,000 Honey Fox (G3) mile turf $150,000 The Very One 1 3/8 miles turf $200,000 Herecomesthebride (G3) mile $200,000 Colonel Liam mile turf

Gulfstream’s renowned 3-year-old series begins Jan. 4 with the $150,000 Mucho Macho Man followed by the Holy Bull, Fountain of Youth and Florida Derby.

The 3-year-old filly series begins Jan. 1 with the $100,000 Cash Run at a mile, followed by the Forward Gal, Davona Dale and Gulfstream Park Oaks on Derby Day.

Gulfstream’s turf course will offer a plethora of opportunities for all horses during the Championship Meet. In December 3-year-olds and up will have the $100,000 H. Allen Jerkens at two miles and the $200,000 Fort Lauderdale (G2) at 1 1/8 miles, while 3-year-olds and upward will have opportunities in the $150,000 Suwannee River (G3) at a mile and the $100,000 Abundantia at five furlongs.

From January through March, older turf horses and fillies and mares will each have eight turf stakes available at a mile or more. Five of the eight in both divisions will be graded. Turf sprinters will also have plenty of opportunities. Fillies and mares will contest the $125,000 Ladies Turf Sprint and $100,000 Captiva Island while 4-year-olds and up will contest the Gulfstream Turf Sprint and $100,000 Silks Run.