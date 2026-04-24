Gulfstream Holds All-Stakes Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Saturday 4/24/2026

Jackpot Pool Expected to Reach Estimated $3 million

Six FHBPA Stakes Offering $600,000

Free DRF Past Performances

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be held Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the jackpot pool is expected to reach an estimated $3 million with a sequence of six stakes races.

The Rainbow 6 went unsolved Friday for the 14th racing day following a March 29 mandatory payout. The carryover going into Saturday is $266,215.02.

First race post is 12:05 ET.

Free Daily Racing Form past performances: click here to view

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off by the $100,000 Fillies and Mare Sprint, a 6 ½-furlong stakes for older fillies and mares featuring a matchup between Bill Mott-trained Nic’s Style, a graded-stakes winner who is 3-3-0 in six starts at Gulfstream, and Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Mystic Lake, a graded-stakes winner who has won 13 of her 24 career starts. Nic’s Style is the 6-5 morning-line favorite, while Mystic Lake is rated second at 7-5.

George Weaver-trained Maykomotion and Dale Romans-conditioned Rockies Balboa, who finished 1-2 in a state-bred stakes at Tampa Bay Downs last out, will clash again in Race 7, the $100,000 Sophomore Sprint, a six-furlong stakes for 3-year-olds. Patrick Biancone-trained Diciassette, who followed up two wins at Gulfstream with a troubled fourth in the Breeders’ Futurity (G1) at Keeneland last year, will seek his first win this year while reuniting with jockey Jonathan Ocasio.

Ron Spatz-trained Private Thoughts and jockey Leonel Reyes will be reunited in the $100,000 Turf, a 1 1/16-mile turf stakes for older horses in Race 8. Before going to the sidelines for a long layoff due to a fractured left ankle, Reyes won three races in a row aboard Private Thoughts, the 2-1 morning-line favorite in a field of eight. Tank, Arindel’s stakes veteran with more than $300,000 in earnings, and Adios Cole, a ultra-consistent gelding who shipped to Del Mar last summer to win an open optional claiming allowance, should provide pressure.

Jorge Delgado-trained Mythical promises to be a popular ‘single’ in Rainbow 6 betting. The Arindel homebred is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in Race 9, the $100,000 Sophomore Fillies Sprint, a six-furlong stakes for 3-year-old fillies. Mythical is a graded-stakes winner who has won four of five starts at Gulfstream. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Tessellate, a multiple stakes winner coming off a state-bred stakes score at Tampa Bay Downs, tops the opposition.

Mott-trained Damon’s Mound, who has won two of three starts and finished second in an open stakes in three starts at Gulfstream, is the 7-5 favorite in Race 10, the $100,000 Sprint, a six-furlong stakes for four-year-olds and up. Damon’s Mound is coming off a victory in the Sprint for Florida-breds at Tampa Bay Downs. A winner on turf and dirt, Biancone-trained Classic of Course is back on his preferred surface.

Mark Casse-trained Souper Zonda is favored in the morning line at 9-5 for Race 11, the $100,000 Fillies and Mares Turf, a mile turf stakes for older fillies and mares that will cap the Rainbow 6 sequence. The 4-year-old daughter of Curlin is 2-for-2 in Florida-bred stakes, including the Distaff Turf at Tampa Bay Downs last time out. Rory Miller-trained Lets Go Koko, a nine-race winner on turf and Tapeta, will be ready rain or shine.

On mandatory payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.