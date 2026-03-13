Gulfstream Park and FHBPA Working to Expand Opportunities for Florida-Breds in 2026 Fall Meet 3/6/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - Gulfstream Park and the Florida Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association (FHBPA) are currently developing a 2026 fall racing schedule designed to provide expanded opportunities for Florida-bred horses with fewer restrictions..

As part of this effort, FHBPA President Tom Cannell expressed strong support for owners purchasing Florida-bred two-year-olds at the upcoming Ocala Breeders’ Sales (OBS).

“We are committed to providing prospective owners of these two-year-olds with a quality and worthwhile racing schedule,” Cannell said. “While the full schedule is still being finalized, it will include stakes races designed to reward Florida-bred horses across the board.”

Gulfstream Park and the FHBPA recently reached a new racing agreement extending through 2028, reinforcing a shared commitment to maintaining a strong and competitive racing program in South Florida. Both organizations are actively working to retain and attract trainers and owners to make Gulfstream Park their racing home.

“Gulfstream Park remains a top-tier racetrack, and we will demonstrate our continued commitment to the owners, trainers, and horses that compete here,” Cannell added. “This initiative will help dispel the many rumors about our immediate racing future, and we look forward to putting our best foot forward.”

Gulfstream Park Executive Vice President David Duggan echoed that commitment and emphasized the track’s focus on strengthening the Florida-bred program.

“We value the important role Florida-bred horses play in the success of Gulfstream Park and the broader Florida racing industry,” Duggan said. “Working together with the FHBPA, we are focused on creating a racing schedule that offers meaningful opportunities for owners, trainers, and breeders while continuing to position Gulfstream Park as a premier racing destination.”