Ifyousaidso Looks to Do Family Proud in Gulfstream Feature 4/2/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – From a family very familiar with the winner’s circle, Ifyousaidso is scheduled to make her first start for Dare to Dream Stable LLC and trainer Jose D’Angelo at Gulfstream Park in Friday’s Race 6 feature, a five-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies on turf.

Formerly owned and trained by Michael Yates, the Florida-bred daughter of Cajun Breeze and highly productive broodmare Theladysaidno was purchased for $110,000 out of the January Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company’s online horses of racing age sale.

“She came very good from Michael Yates’ barn. She’s going forward, training good,” D’Angelo said. “She’s a fast horse. We like that. We like fast horses.”

Ifyousaidso is a full sister to Cajun Casanova, a nine-time winner with $329,000 earnings, and Full Disclosure, an eight-time winner with $334,000 in earnings. She is coming off a Jan. 8 victory in a five-furlong non-winners-of-one-other-than optional claiming allowance on turf. She broke her maiden on dirt. Samy Camacho has the call on Ifyousaidso, who is 5-2 on the morning line.

Theladysaidno foaled five other winners, including $232 earner Themanupfront.

Mike Maker-trained Pulstar, who was claimed for $75,000 out of the Jan.8 race won by Ifyousaidso, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite. The daughter of Kantharos set a pressured pace after a troubled start and faded to sixth. In her prior race, Pulstar scored a front-running 3 ¼-length victory. Micah Husbands has the call.

Lopez, Camacho Return

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Thursday on Day 1 of the Royal Palm Meet at Gulfstream Park following last Sunday’s mandatory payout that returned multiple $41,654.20 payoffs.

Popular jockey Paco Lopez got off to a fast start for the Royal Palm Meet Thursday, guiding Gus Swayze ($5.20) to victory in Race 1 and visiting the Gulfstream winner’s circle for the first time since May 9. He came back in Race 5, to score aboard Adversary ($8.60).

Samy Camacho also made a winning return to Gulfstream for the Royal Palm Meet with a front-running score aboard Lisa Lewis-trained Night ($13.80) in Race 6, a five-furlong maiden special weight for 3-year-olds and up moved from the grass to Tapeta.