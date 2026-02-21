Jack’s Promise Springs 11-1 Upset in Gulfstream Park Sprint 2/21/2026

Sixth Career Victory, First in Stakes for 4YO Son of G1 Winner

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – It has taken some time to live up to his name, but Jack’s Promise is finally starting to deliver on the expectations his connections had all along.

Bred and owned by Bob Baron, Jack’s Promise launched his 4-year-old season by becoming a stakes winner in a front-running three-length upset over late-running favorite Damon’s Mound in Saturday’s Gulfstream Park Sprint.

Ridden by Rajiv Maragh for trainer Dale Romans, Jack’s Promise ($24.80) covered six furlongs over a fast main track in 1:10.47 to earn his second straight win, third in four tries at Gulfstream and sixth overall. He has been first or second in seven of his last 10 starts and well beaten, by least 18 lengths, in the other three.

“We always knew he had a lot of talent, but he’d just throw those clunkers in there [and] we never understood why,” Romans said. “But he won five races last year and he just started putting it all together. He’s the horse we thought he was earlier.”

It was Rolando and Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez that took the early initiative and led through a brisk opening quarter-mile in 22.15 seconds, but Maragh and Jack’s Promise had assumed the top spot following a half in 45.29 with 35-1 long shot Great Navigator getting inside position in third.

Maragh kept busy on Jack’s Promise once straightened for home, going five furlongs in 57.57 seconds as the 6-year-old Damon’s Mound made a belated bid on the far outside after breaking a step slow and trailing early. It was three lengths back to Rolando in third, followed by Con Compania, Beeline, Great Navigator, Ajaayb and Wound Up.

Jack’s Promise is out of the Malibu Moon mare Malibu Treasure by Promises Fulfilled, a Grade 1-winning millionaire for Romans that won Gulfstream’s 2018 Fountain of Youth (G2). Jack’s Promise capped last season with a determined neck optional claiming allowance triumph over older horses at the course and distance Dec. 24.

“He’s a homebred for Bob and our own sire, so it’s all good stuff,” Romans said. “It was a big effort last time. He’s put in two big ones back-to-back. The sky’s the limit with him. He’s got a lot of potential.”

Romans celebrated the victory with family including his first grandchild, 4-month-old Henry Marshall Romans, who he cradled in his arms during winner’s circle photographs.

“It’s his first winner’s circle,” Romans said. “It’s pretty cool.”