Jockey Cornelia Hartsmar Rides 1st N. A. Winner at Gulfstream 2/19/2026

Friday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $125,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Cornelia Hartsmar, who had ridden 101 winners while campaigning in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and France, notched her first victory in North America Thursday at Gulfstream Park while guiding Lady River Lily to a front-running win in Race 8.

“This is 102,” the 26-year-old native of Sweden said. “I feel amazing. I feel like I just won the Derby.”

Douglas Seyler-owned and -trained Lady River Lily ($21.20), who had won one of her previous 18 starts, held gamely in deep stretch to prevail by three quarters of a length in the 7 ?-furlong $17,500 claiming race for fillies and mares on turf.

“I love this horse. I rode her at Saratoga. Ever since then, she’s just 100 percent every time,” said Hartsmar after breaking through with her first North American win on her 26th mount. “I had a feeling about today.”

Hartsmar, who rode at Saratoga in July and August before venturing to South Florida, plans to continue riding in North America for the foreseeable future.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $125,000 Friday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Thursday on the first racing day following Sunday’s mandatory payout that yielded multiple winning payoffs of $31,579.80

Friday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a five-furlong optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares on turf in Race 8. Thankfully, a going-away winner on Tapeta in her first start for trainer George Weaver, returns to Gulfstream’s turf course, over which she graduated at five furlongs last year. Todd Pletcher-trained Capturing, the 4-1 morning-line favorite in an evenly matched field of 11, cuts back to one turn following an even third at 1 1/16 miles while coming off a layoff of nearly eight months.

Trainers Saffie Joseph Jr., Arnaud Delacour and Hall of Famer Mark Casse are each represented by two entrants in the Friday feature.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

Who’s Hot: Tyler Gaffalione rode both ends of the first daily double, scoring aboard Nyfive ($11.80) in Race 1 and Boot’s On the Moon ($11.60) in Race 2. Edgard Zayas also doubled, winning on Grim Reaper ($8) in Race 6 and Thames ($8.60) in Race 10.