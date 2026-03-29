Joseph, Ortiz Repeat Atop Championship Meet Standings 3/29/2026

Mandatory Rainbow 6 Yields Multiple $41,654 Payouts

Royal Palm Meet Opens Thursday with Nine Races; 12:50 Post

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Saffie Joseph Jr. put the finishing touches on his 15th consecutive leading trainer title at Gulfstream Park Sunday as the 2025-2026 Championship Meet concluded its prestigious 72-day winter stand.

It was the fifth straight Championship Meet title for Joseph, a 39-year-old native of Barbados whose string of success dates back to Gulfstream’s 2021 Royal Palm stand. He was tops with 255 starters, 45 wins and more than $4.7 million in purse earnings, capturing Race 7 Sunday with 4-year-old colt Miami Frank ($4.40) and the Race 11 finale with Barakah ($38.80).

“It’s a lot of help,” Joseph said. “Obviously my name is in the program, but it takes all the owners and the staff. They do everything. It’s a full team, and a lot of people make it possible. We’re grateful and thankful to keep it going.”

Joseph’s biggest win of the Championship Meet came with Skippylongstocking in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup (G1) Jan. 24 over his stablemate, defending champion and fellow 7-year-old multimillionaire White Abarrio. Skippylongstocking also won Gulfstream’s Harlan’s Holiday (G3) in December and subsequently captured the Essex Handicap (G3) March 21 at Oaklawn Park.

Other stakes wins for Joseph came with R Disaster in the Hurricane Bertie (G3), Claret Beret in the Royal Delta (G3), Solitude Dude in the Swale and Neoequos in the Sunshine Turf. He is eight wins shy of 1,500 for his career. Entering Sunday, Joseph ranked third nationally with $5.8 million in purse earnings and seventh with 50 wins in 2026.

“The Pegasus was definitely the highlight,” Joseph said. “To run first and second in that race and have both horses be at 7 years old, both of them started their careers here at Gulfstream and they’re still going. It’s amazing. We know we’re getting toward the end. I’ve been thinking about it, to have those two horses in their final year, hopefully we have some young ones coming up to replace them.”

Irad Ortiz Jr. finished as leading rider of the Championship Meet for a fourth straight time and record-extending seventh overall, with 82 wins from 312 mounts (26 percent). Tyler Gaffalione was second with 68 wins but led all jockeys with more than $5.3 million in purses earned.

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Ortiz, 33, spent the final weekend of the Championship Meet honoring out-of-town commitments, taking off eventual Curlin Florida Derby (G1) winner Commandment but taking the Arkansas Derby (G1) with Renegade. Represented by agent Steve Rushing, he finished second with $3.94 in purses earned.

Among Ortiz’s victories were the Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2) and Mucho Macho Man with Commandment, Forward Gal (G3) with On Time Girl and Fort Lauderdale (G3) with Wolfie’s Dynaghost. On Dec. 13 he picked up his 1,000th Gulfstream Park winner with White Claw Woman.

Bruno Schickedanz scored in Race 10 Sunday with Irish-bred Palace View ($6.80) to tie Rachel Gerson’s Starry Night Racing as leading owner with 10 wins. Among Starry Night’s victories was 3-year-old Fulmine in the March 14 Hutcheson.

Mandatory Rainbow 6 Yields Multiple $41,654 Payouts

A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 yielded multiple payoffs of $41,654.20 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, closing day of the 2025-2026 Championship Meet.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for seven consecutive racing days to close the country’s most prestigious race meeting, following mandatory payouts of $3,359.02 March 15.

There was $2,962,066 of new money bet into the Rainbow 6 Sunday on top of a $286,399 carryover from Saturday’s spectacular Curlin Florida Derby (G1) Day program, for a total pool of $3,248,465.

Barakah ($) captured the Race 11 finale to complete the winning 5-7-7-8-3-8 combination. Other winners in the sequence were Donegal Rocks ($13.60) in Race 6, Miami Frank ($4.40) in Race 7, Navy Cross ($23.20) in Race 8, Caller ($37.40) in Race 9 and Palace View ($6.80) in Race 10.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is paid out only when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the popular wager’s six-race sequence.

The Rainbow 6 begins anew when the Royal Palm Meet, which runs through Aug. 30, opens with a nine-race program Thursday. Post time is 12:50 p.m.

Highlighting the opening day card are a maiden special weight for 3-year-olds and up scheduled for five furlongs on the grass in Race 6, and an allowance for Florida-bred 3-year-olds sprinting 5 ½ furlongs on the all-weather Tapeta course in Race 8, the latter headed by stakes-placed stablemates Bronze Bullet and Skipping Stars.

There will be a carryover of $8,024.11 in the $1 Super Hi-5 (Race 9).

Who’s Hot: Saffie Joseph Jr. capped his fifth straight Championship Meet title with two wins Sunday, Miami Frank ($4.40) in Race 7 and Barakah ($38.80) in the Race 11 finale … Jockey Joel Rosario and trainer Mike Maker teamed up for two wins Sunday, Da Prince Is Right ($14.20) in Race 1 and Wyatt’s World ($6.80) in Race 4 … Jockey Rajiv Maragh doubled aboard Donegal Rocks ($13.60) in Race 6 and Caller ($37.40) in Race 9, as did Hall of Famer Javier Castellano with Steelin Bases ($6.60) Palace View ($6.80) in Race 10.