Joseph-Trained G1 Pegasus World Cup Champions Breeze 3/15/2026

Bravaro Pointed toward Wood Memorial at Aqueduct

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr.’s 1-2 finishers in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational (G1) Jan. 24 at Gulfstream Park, Skippylongstocking and White Abarrio, breezed Sunday morning in preparation for their upcoming returns to action.

Daniel Alonso’s Skippylongstocking, who rallied late to prevail over his multiple Grade 1 stakes-winning stablemate by 1 ¾ lengths in the 1 1/8-mile Pegasus, breezed three furlongs in 37.20 seconds at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training center in Palm Beach County.

“Skippy worked really well,” Joseph said. “He’s going to run at Oaklawn in the Essex Handicap (G3).”

The 7-year-old son of Exaggerator had been scheduled to run in the March 7 Santa Anita Handicap (G1), but after acting up during the boarding process for the scheduled flight to Southern California, Joseph cancelled the trip. The $500,000 Essex Handicap will be run next Saturday. Skippylongstocking will carry highweight of 124 pounds, between six and nine pounds more than his seven rivals. Micah Husbands has the mount for the 1 1/8-mile handicap for older horses.

C2 Racing Stable LLC, Gary Barber, and La Milagrosa Stable LLC’s White Abarrio, the 2025 Pegasus World Cup winner who appeared to be on his way to successfully defending his title in mid-stretch this year, breezed three furlongs in 35.36 seconds at Gulfstream Park. White Abarrio, who finished 5 ½ lengths clear of the third-place finisher in the Pegasus, breezed in company.

“He went really good. I’m happy with where we’re at. We’re going to try the Oaklawn Handicap,” Joseph said.

The $1.25 million Oaklawn Handicap (G1) is scheduled for April 18.

The 7-year-old son of Race Day has also won the 2022 Curlin Florida Derby (G1) and the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) among his several important stakes victories while amassing earnings of $7.7 million.

In addition to preparing his seeming ageless 7-year-olds for their upcoming returns, Joseph is looking ahead with his promising 3-year-olds.

Bravaro is being pointed to a likely start in the April 4 Wood Memorial (G2) at Aqueduct, where the New York-bred son of Upstart broke his maiden at first asking and came right back to capture the Sleepy Hollow Stakes for state-breds last fall.

“He’s got two wins over the track, so we’ll probably go to the Wood,” Joseph said.

Bravaro kicked off his 3-year-old season with a distant but fairly promising second-place finish behind Nearly in the Jan. 31 Holy Bull (G3) at Gulfstream, where he went on to finish fourth after a bumping start in the Feb. 28 Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2).

“He got knocked around at the start and was further back than he was, and he had to be taken up again on the first turn,” Joseph said. “He was in a compromised trip after that, but where he was in perspective to where the winner and the second horse came from, he was in a good enough spot. It was disappointing to say the least, but hopefully he can bounce back in his next start.”

Bravaro finished approximately 11 lengths behind Coolmore Fountain of Youth winner Commandment. He was 8 ¾ lengths behind stablemate Solitude Dude, who finished third.

Solitude Dude, who sustained his first loss in the 1 1/16-mile Fountain of Youth, will be kept around one turn in future starts, said Joseph. The won his first three races by open lengths at sprint distances before fading to third after holding the lead in the stretch run of the two-turn Fountain of Youth.

“We’re going to cut him back in distance. I don’t know just yet where we’re going to run him, but we’re going to cut back,” Joseph said. “The plan is to try to win the Woody Stephens and Allen Jerkens later in the summer. The plan is to run him once before then. I just don’t know exactly where he runs. I’m going to work him this week and come up with a plan where to go.”