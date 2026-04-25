Leonel Reyes Notches 1000th North American Win at Gulfstream 4/25/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Jockey Leonel Reyes notched his 1000th victory in North America Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the 40-year-old native of Venezuela guided Papa Golf ($13) into the winner’s circle following a textbook ride in Race 5.

Reyes, who ventured to Gulfstream Park in 2016 after winning two national riding championships in Venezuela, was just three wins away from the 1000-win milestone Nov. 2, when he was sidelined with an open fracture of his left ankle sustained in a racing accident.

“I feel great. You know it’s hard to come back from the accident, but I feel great,” Reyes said. “I’m so happy. It’s been a lot of work, but this is worth it.”

Reyes returned to action at Gulfstream April 10 and enjoyed a two-win day April 18.

Papa Golf couldn’t have received a better trip under Reyes in the 1 1/16-mile optional claiming allowance on turf, during which he rated kindly behind longshot pacesetter Itza Teamster while saving round into the stretch. The Jose D’Angelo-trained 4-year-old son of Hard Spun was sent inside the tiring pacesetter in upper stretch and went on to draw off to a 1 ¼-length score under confident handling by Reyes.

Reyes has ridden more than 100 winners for the past five years while establishing himself as a leading year-round member of the Gulfstream’s jockey’s room.