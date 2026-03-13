Litigation Gets Winning Verdict in $125,000 Silks Run 3/7/2026

Meet-Leading Ninth Stakes Win for Trainer Brian Lynch

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Stone Farm’s 4-year-old homebred Litigation, who eked out a dramatic late-running victory in his prior start, split horses at the top of the stretch and pulled clear to earn his second straight stakes triumph in Saturday’s $125,000 Silks Run at Gulfstream Park.

The 12th running of the Silks Run for older horses sprinting five furlongs on the turf, named for the main thoroughfare that runs through the village at Gulfstream, shared top billing on a program that included the $175,000 Hurricane Bertie (G3) for older filly and mare sprinters on the main track.

Litigation ($4.80), second choice in a field of seven at odds of 7-5, covered the firm course in 53.80 seconds to earn his sixth win in 10 career starts and second this year following the Gulfstream Park Turf Sprint, also at five furlongs, Jan. 24 on the Pegasus World Cup Day program.

It was the Championship Meet-leading ninth stakes victory for trainer Brian Lynch, all on the turf, and sixth with jockey Mario Gutierrez aboard. The final time was just off the track record of 53.61 seconds set by Pay Any Price in 2017.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic,” said Lynch, who ranks fourth overall with 24 wins and more than $1.4 million in purse earnings. “I’m just thrilled to be a part of it.”

Souper Quest, exiting a front-running triumph at the course and distance Feb. 7, sprang to the early lead and held it down the backstretch while pressed to his outside by millionaire multiple stakes winner Coppola. Even-money favorite Rezasrolex, who had a nine-race win streak snapped last time out, settled in third along the rail with Litigation – given an early nudge by Gutierrez – in fifth following 25-1 longshot Sosua Summer.

“[Gutierrez] was having to gig him a little bit early to stay close, which really isn’t this horse’s running style,” Lynch said. “To capture the last two stakes, it’s been a phenomenal little effort for him. We look forward to the rest of the spring-summer where we can stretch him out that little bit further.”

Souper Quest clung to a slim lead over Coppola straightening for home but Gutierrez and Litigation were rolling, found a seam between the top two and surged through to take over the lead. Rezasrolex was swung to the far outside by jockey Edgard Zayas to make their run, but was unable to get to the winner.

“He’s as honest as they come,” Lynch said. “I was a bit nervous myself today just the way the speed was hanging on. For him to get up like that and cut through horses and split them like he did, he’s just a game little trouper.”

Rezasrolex was second, 2 ½ lengths ahead of his stablemate and last year’s Silks Run winner Eamonn, followed by Sosua Summer, Classic of Course,

“The track was faster than I thought when I came here,” Gutierrez said. “Today, for whatever reason, it was a little faster. I had to rush him a little bit, but I got a clean trip.”

Lynch said the next target for Litigation will be the Shakertown (G2) sprinting 5 ½ furlongs April 4 on the Keeneland turf.

“We look forward to that,” he said.