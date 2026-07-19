Mandatory Payout of Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Set for Monday 7/12/2026

Jackpot Pool Estimated at $750,000 on First Live-Racing Monday

Free DRF PPs for Monday: Click here to view

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be only one of several highlights on Monday’s program at Gulfstream Park, where live racing will now be offered on a Saturday, Sunday, Monday schedule throughout the summer season.

The Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $750,000 Monday. The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for the fifth racing day following the most recent mandatory payout.

Free Daily Racing Form past performances for Monday’s nine-race card at Gulfstream are available: click here to view.

Monday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9.

Race 4 – A field of seven well-matched fillies and mares has been assembled for this mile optional claiming allowance. Patrick Biancone-trained Spicy Princess, who returns from a four-month layoff, finished second behind multiple-stakes winner Sister Troienne in the Sweetest Chant during the Championship Meet. Fausto Gutierrez-trained Show Off, coming off a 2 ½-month freshening, has been first or second in nine of 23 starts. Smullen-trained Bayou Bridget is coming off a third-place finish in the Martha Washington Stakes on Tapeta. Joe Orseno-trained Lindsay Smiles finished second behind Bayou Bridget in a state-bred allowance last time out.

Race 5 – Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse is represented by Complexed in the 12-horse field entered for this 1 1/16-mile never-won-three $10,000 claimer for 3-year-olds and up on Tapeta. The son of Complexity drops to this level where he finished a close-up second two back. Dimanche Gras makes his first start off the claim for trainer Ron Spatz, who is enjoying a solid Royal Palm Meet. The son of Khozan beat cheaper last time following a six-month layoff but has been a consistent in-the-money finisher against better throughout his career. Veteran trainer Jimmy Toner, who is one win away from Win No. 900, is represented by Operation Torch, a steady-running son of War Front who has finished in the money in nine of 15 career starts.

Race 6 – Casse-trained Vermont returns from a promising debut in this five-furlong maiden special weight for 2-year-olds on turf. The son of Vekoma finished third on Tapeta in his debut in which he came up a little short in late stretch. Orseno-trained Lord Henry, a son of Temple City, has been working sharply on Tapeta in preparation for his debut. Jose D’Angelo-trained High Ambition sports a bullet three-furlong breeze on dirt at Palm Meadows in preparation for his debut.

Race 7 – This mile-and-70-yard $10,000 claimer for older horses on Tapeta drew a highly competitive 11-horse field. Corta Fuego is coming off a close-up second-place finish in his first start off the claim by trainer David Fawkes, who is enjoying a most successful 2026 season. Bettera, who beat Cora Fuego by a neck in his last, seeks his third straight victory off the claim by Kent Sweezey. Nick Tomlinson-trained Saratoga Flash, coming off a third-place finish under a $24,000 claiming tag, will break from the far-outside post position, one stall outside Bettera in the starting gate.

Race 8 – Trainer Victor Barboza Jr is represented by two horses in this six-furlong $30,000 claiming race for 3-year-olds and up that are non-winners of two races. Both are returning from layoffs. R Winchester will make his first start for Barboza two months after breaking his maiden, while Brushfire is slated to make his first start for Barboza since being claimed out of a maiden victory three months ago. Bobby Dibona-trained Sonic Surge drops in for a claiming tag after finishing an even fourth in the Carry Back stakes. Michael Yates-trained Wine Candy, a stakes-placed son of Vino Rosso, drops into a claiming race for the first time.

Race 9 – Nine fillies and mares will contest this mile maiden special weight on turf. Patrick Biancone-trained Elenique comes off a two-month freshening since finishing a late-closing third on turf; Kathleen O’Connell-trained Just Brilliant, a daughter of Triple Crown champion Justify, will be equipped with blinkers for her second-start off the $50,000 claim. Fawkes-trained Warrior Sophie stretches out around two turns after finishing fourth in a Tapeta sprint last time out.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

There will be a mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool Monday and every Monday going forward.

Three new player-friendly multi-race wagers will be introduced Monday.

The $1 Players Place Pick 8, a $1 base wager that challenges bettors to pick the winners or second-place finishers in each of the final eight races; the $3 Players Late Pick 3, a $3 base wager that requires bettors to buy a ticket with the winners of the final three races; and the $5 Players Late Double, a $5 minimum bet that calls upon bettors to have the winners of the final two races; will be added to Gulfstream’s wagering menu.