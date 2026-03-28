Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Closes Out Championship Meet 3/28/2026

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $2.5 Million

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The excitement continues following Saturday’s memorable 75th running of the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) presented by Hill ‘n’ Dale at Xalapa Sunday at Gulfstream Park with a mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool.

The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the seventh racing day in a row. The jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $2.5 million Sunday, closing day of the 2025-2026 Championship Meet. The carryover is $286, 399.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 6-11, kicked off by a 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight for 3-year-olds on turf in Race 6. Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher will unveil Donegal Rocks, a son of Charlatan purchased for $235,000 at the 2024 Keeneland September sale. Jena Antonucci-trained Bull Shoals returns from a promising debut in which the son of Mo Forza rallied following a trouble start to finish second, beaten less than a length.

A competitive field of eight older horses has been assembled for Race 7, a seven-furlong optional claiming allowance for Florida-breds. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Miami Frank was beaten by less than a length while finishing second in his last two races. Jose D’Angelo-trained Noble J will race without blinkers for the first time after a disappointing effort that followed a pair of solid showings.

An evenly matched full field of 12 promises to pose a challenge for Rainbow 6 bettors in Race 8, a 1 1/16-mile race for $10,000 claimers on turf.

Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse will be represented by The Brigade in a solid field of 3-year-olds and up for Race 9, a mile starter allowance on turf. The gelded son of War of Will just missed at Sunday’s level last time out. Bobby DiBona-trained Themanupfront is coming off a sharp victory over state-bred rivals.

Lauren Robson-trained Nantasket Beach will carry highweight of 127 pounds, conceding between one and 10 pounds to his nine rivals in Race 10, the mile Sunshine State Starter Handicap on turf. The 7-year-old gelding is coming of a mile allowance victory on turf, in which he finished 3 ¼ lengths ahead of third-place finisher Harrow, who will carry 126 pounds Sunday. Nolan Ramsey-trained Longbranch Lou will seek his third victory in a row under 121 pounds.

A full field of well-connected 3-year-old fillies will close out the Rainbow 6 sequence in Race 11, a 1 1/16-mile maiden special weight on turf. Chad Brown-trained Amazon Warrior, a $450,000 daughter of Gun Runner, and the Saffie Joseph Jr. duo of Barakah, a daughter of Speightstown, and Pebble Beach, an Uncle Mo filly, are scheduled to make their respective debuts. River Ride, who made an impressive rally from far back to finish second in her recent debut, will represent Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey. Michael Matz-trained Voluntary, who finished a troubled third while finishing behind River Ride, returns in Sunday’s race.

A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is scheduled for Sunday, closing day of the 2025-2026 Championship Meet. In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.