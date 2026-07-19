Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Yields Multiple $48,609 Payoffs 7/13/2026

Trio of Player-Friendly Multi-Race Wagers Introduced Monday

Road to Midnight Another Impressive Maiden Winner for Roadster

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot yielded multiple $48,609.94 payoffs on the first of eight consecutive Monday programs at Gulfstream Park.

Curly Sue ($7.60), a 3-year-old daughter of Hall of Famer Curlin making her third career start, captured the Race 9 finale, a maiden special weight for fillies and mares 3 and up going a two-turn mile on the turf, to complete the winning 1-1-7-11-1-3 combination. There were 18 winning tickets sold.

Other winners in the sequence were Bayou Brigid ($6.40) in Race 4, Titan ($30) in Race 5, Road to Midnight ($9.20) in Race 6, Saratoga Flash ($5.80) in Race 7 and He Be Hoppin ($59.40) in Race 8.

A total of $985,355 was bet into the Rainbow 6 Monday on top of an $86,734.79 carryover from Sunday’s program, for a grand total of $1,072,090.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is paid out only when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

The Rainbow 6 last produced multiple mandatory payouts of $5,172.16 June 28. There will be a mandatory payout every Monday at Gulfstream through the conclusion of the Royal Palm Meet Aug. 31.

Live racing resumes Saturday at Gulfstream, when the Rainbow 6 begins anew, spanning Races 6-11. Leading off the sequence is a maiden special weight for 2-year-old fillies sprinting six furlongs on the main track that includes Girvy Girl, a $475,000 daughter of Girvin making her debut for meet-leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., and the $70,000 Lady’s Island overnight handicap in Race 8, a five-furlong turf dash for fillies and mares 3 and up where trainer Victor Barboza Jr. sends out the talented trio of Great Venezuela, Tiffany Gold and Le Amazonia, winners of 17 combined races.

Monday’s 50-cent Late Pick 5 (1-7-11-1-3) returned $40,920.95.

Trio of Player-Friendly Multi-Race Wagers Introduced Monday

The introduction of three player-friendly multi-race wagers also highlighted the first Monday live-racing program of the summer season at Gulfstream Park.

The $1 Players Place Pick 8 (Races 2-9), the $3 Players Late Pick 3 (Races 7-9), and the $5 Players Late Double (Races 8-9), all low 15-percent takeout bets, were added to Gulfstream Park’s daily wagering menu Monday.

The $1 Players Place Pick 8, which requires bettors to build a ticket with the winner or second-place finish in all of the last eight races, returned $5,038.10.

The $3 Players Late Pick 3 returned $2,069.10.

The $3 Players Pick 3 paid $829.20 while the $5 Players Late Double paid $961.00 to close out a day of healthy payoffs.

Notes: Trainer David Braddy saddled Road to Midnight ($9.20) for an eye-catching 6 ½-length victory in Monday’s Race 6, a five-furlong maiden special weight dash for juveniles on turf. Road to Midnight, who was purchased for $100,000 at the OBS April 2-year-olds in training sale by Champion Equine LLC, is yet another impressive juvenile winner from the first crop of Florida stallion Roadster, the 2019 Santa Anita Derby (G1) winner…. Diego Herrera, who rode Road to Midnight to his second-out victory, also scored aboard Saratoga Flash ($5.80) in Race 7 to build a three-win lead over idle Samy Camacho at the top of the Royal Palm Meet jockey standings.

Leonel Reyes, who won five races July 11, scored on Bayou Brigid ($6.40) in Race 4 and Curly Sue ($7.60) in Race 9 … Seven-pound apprentice Pedro Pena also doubled with Titan ($30) in Race 5 and He Be Hoppin ($59.40) in Race 8 … Facet ($3.40) in Race 3 and Bayou Brigid are both trained by Heather Smullen.