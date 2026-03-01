Mandatory Rainbow 6 Payout Yields Multiple $31,679 Payoffs 2/15/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 Sunday at Gulfstream Park yielded multiple payoffs of $31,679.80.

There were 98 winning tickets.

After going unsolved for 12 racing days following a mandatory payout, a jackpot pool of $557,100.38 was carried over to Sunday’s mandatory payout. A total of $3,184,611 was wagered into the Rainbow 6 Sunday.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

Gallo de Fuego ($10.80) kicked off the winning Rainbow 6 sequence in Race 6, followed by Wit Storm ($21.20) in Race 7, Steeze ($5) in Race 8, Battle of Dover ($27} in Race 9, Eclatant ($11.80) in Race 10 and David Pepperman ($14.60) in Race 11.

The winning combination was 6-5-3-12-8-3.

The Rainbow 6 will start anew when live racing resumes on Thursday, when the sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a six-furlong optional claiming allowance in Race 9 in which Team Valor International’s Isla Grande is scheduled to make her North American debut in a field of seven fillies and mares. Hall of Famer Bill Mott trains 4-year-old filly, who raced once in her native Argentina – a 10-length debut victory. Her sire, Mask, won the 2018 Mucho Macho Man at Gulfstream by 8 ? lengths.

Who’s Hot: Hall of Famer jockey Javier Castellano rode a trio of winners, scoring aboard No Other Like You ($3.40) in Race 2, Ripton’s Music ($3) in Race 4, and Eclatant ($11.80) in Race 10. Luca Panici rode a pair of winners, connecting with Gallo De Fuego ($10.80) in Race 6 and Battle of Dover ($27) in Race 9.

Trainer Rohan Crichton saddled back-to-back winners, scoring with Ripton’s Music ($3) in Race 4 and Rachel’s Coach ($9.60) in Race 5.

Note: Jockey Mario Gutierrez was taken to nearby Aventura Hospital for further evaluation of soreness in a hip after being unseated from his mount in a Race 9 mishap. Tyler Gaffalione, who was also unseated, returned to the jockey’s room without apparent need for medical attention.