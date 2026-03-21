Mandatory Rainbow 6 Yields Multiple $3,359 Payoffs 3/15/2026

Championship Meet Resumes with 10 Races Thursday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 yielded multiple payoffs of $3,359.02 Sunday at Gulfstream Park. There were 534 winning tickets.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for seven consecutive racing days following a Championship Meet-high $463,562.64 payout March 1.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 saw $1,974,659 of new money wagered on top of a $214,153.80 carryover from Saturday’s 12-race program for a total pool of $2,188,813.

Jayhawk ($7.60), favored at 5-2, captured the Race 10 finale to complete the winning 1-7-7-6-1-7 combination. Other winners in the sequence were Mom’s Martini ($5.60) in Race 5, Joyful Justice ($7.20) in Race 6, Annie Goodbody ($8.60) in Race 7, Endrick ($9.40) in Race 8 and Riding Pretty ($28.60) in Race 9.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is paid out only when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

On days when there is a mandatory payout, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the popular wager’s six-race sequence. Sunday was the fifth mandatory payout of the Championship Meet.

The Rainbow 6 begins anew when the Championship Meet resumes with a 10-race program Thursday starting at 12:50 p.m. The sequence spans Races 5-10 and includes a pair of scheduled turf sprints for 3-year-old maidens in Races 8 and 10.

Post time Thursday is 12:50 p.m.

Who’s Hot: Jockey Edgard Zayas, a nine-time Gulfstream Park leading rider that is moving his tack to New York at the end of the Championship Meet, had back-to-back winners Sunday, Annie Goodbody ($8.60) in Race 7 and Endrick ($9.40) in Race 8.