Media Advisory 4/3/2026

Entries Welcome for David Woods & Jerry Frutkoff Preakness Media Awards

Recipients to be Honored at Legendary Alibi Breakfast May 14 at Laurel Park

BALTIMORE – 1/ST announced today it is accepting entries for the David F. Woods Memorial Award, presented annually for the best Preakness story from the previous year (2025), and the Jerry Frutkoff Photography Award, presented to the photographer of the best Preakness picture also from the previous year.

The Woods is open to television, newspapers and magazines, multimedia and internet submissions.

Recipients of the David F. Woods Award and Jerry Frutkoff Award will be honored at the Alibi Breakfast Thursday, May 14 at Laurel Park. The Alibi Breakfast, which started in the late 1930s, features a gathering of media, owners, trainers, breeders, jockeys and celebrities to celebrate the Preakness and solicit interesting and humorous race predictions. Preakness 151 will be contested Saturday, May 16.

Along with the David F. Woods and Jerry Frutkoff, 1/ST will also recognize the recipient of the Old Hilltop Award, a tribute to selected media members who have covered Thoroughbred racing with excellence and distinction, and a Special Award of Merit will be given to one who has made a positive impact on the racing industry.

Entries for the Woods and Frutkoff must be submitted by Monday, April 24.

Submissions for the David F. Woods must include an attachment of the story, name of publication, date and a link to the story. Submissions for the Jerry Frutkoff should include an attachment of the photo as well as publication with link. Submissions can be sent to david.joseph@gulfstreampark.com.

For more information on the Alibi Breakfast and Preakness 151 click here.