Micah Husbands Returns to Gulfstream a Grade 1 Winner 4/12/2026

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $225,000

Arindel Homebreds Set to Debut in First 2YO Race Thursday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Micah Husbands returned to action and the winner’s circle at Gulfstream Park Sunday as a Grade 1 stakes-winning jockey.

One day earlier, the up-and-coming 23-year-old guided the Gulfstream-based Claret Beret to a 4 ½-length victory in the $1.25 million Apple Blossom (G1) at Oaklawn Park to collect his first top-level stakes success. The Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained winner of Gulfstream’s Feb. 14 Royal Delta (G3) settled nicely under Husbands before responding when asked with a three-wide sweep to the lead approaching the stretch and drawing clear.

“It was exciting. It was my first Grade 1 win. I’m happy to win for Saffie,” Husbands said before capturing Race 2 on Sunday’s card at Gulfstream with Beauty Bolt ($9.40) and the Race 10 finale aboard General Bradley ($4.60).

Claret Beret also gave Joseph the 1,500th victory of his training career.

Joseph has been a huge supporter of Husbands since the Barbados native arrived at Gulfstream from Woodbine. The nephew of eight-time Sovereign Award winner and Canadian Hall of Fame jockey Patrick Husbands notched his first U.S. win aboard Joseph-trained The Dove Rules Sept. 27, 2024 at Gulfstream. He also rode Joseph-trained Skippylongstocking to a 5 ¼-length victory in the Essex (G3) Handicap at Oaklawn March 21.

Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $225,000

When live racing resumes Thursday at Gulfstream Park, the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $225,000. The popular multi-race wager went unsolved Sunday for eighth racing day following a mandatory payout Sunday, March 29.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 3-8, featuring a five-furlong maiden special weight for Florida-bred fillies and mares on Tapeta in Race 4 and a one-mile allowance for Florida-bred fillies and mares on turf in Race 5.

Ocala Gala will seek to graduate in Race 4 coming off a runner-up finish in a 5 ½-furlong maiden special weight on turf at Fair Grounds. The daughter of Code of Honor, who had run three times previously around two turns, will make her first start for Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse. George Weaver-trained Emerald Ember, who finished an even fourth in a state-bred stakes on Tampa Bay Downs main track, was a close-up third in a five-furlong maiden optional claimer on turf in his prior start. Joe Orseno-trained London has been working well for her return from eight-month hiatus since finishing third in her debut at five-furlongs on turf.

In Race 5, Casse-trained Souper Landslide returns from an off-the-board finish in the Sanibel Island after graduating impressively at a mile on turf in her previous start. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is well-represented with Sapphire Girl and City Minute.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

One race prior to the Rainbow 6 sequence Thursday, the first race of the season for 2-year-olds will be contested by seven fillies, including a pair of Arindel homebreds from good families. Carlos David-trained Boots is a daughter of Brethren out of Medusa, a daughter of Arindel’s Wait a While, a $2 million earner who was honored with an Eclipse Award as the champion 3-year-old filly of 2006. Jorge Delgado-trained Dorothy is a daughter of Brethren who is a full-sister to Olga, a $319K earner. David will also saddle Robert Arnold’s Silver Magic, a half-sister to stakes winner Magical Warrior. Trainer Patrick Biancone will be represented in the 4 ½-furlong test by Celtic Dispute, a daughter of Leinster, the sire of Lennilu. The Biancone-trained Lennilu was a first-out winner last year before winning the Royal Palm Stakes at Gulfstream and finishing third in the Queen Mary (G2) at Royal Ascot.

NOTE: Jockey Samy Camacho visited the winner’s circle twice Sunday aboard Mia Familia ($8.60) in Race 1 and Fear ($13.80) in Race 6 … Jockey Jose Morelos also doubled on Sunna ($2.60) in Race 7 and Chispuda ($7.40) in Race 9.