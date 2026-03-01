Mish, at 9, the Best in Gulfstream Feature 2/22/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – C2 Racing Stable LLC’s Mish, a 9-year-old trained by Saffie Joseph Jr. and ridden by Tyler Gaffalione, won his 12th career race when defeating Shadwell Stable’s highly-touted debut winner Elnajd in the Sunday feature at Gulfstream Park.

Mish, a Florida-bred son of Field Commission coming off a victory over a sloppy track last time out, was three-wide down the backstretch in the six furlong event before taking a clear lead around the turn. Elnajd, a 4-year-old son of Speightstown, chased Mish home to no avail. Mish covered the distance in 1:10.66 and was 1 1/4 lengths in front of Elnajd.

“He’s the only 9-year-old we have in the barn, but at 9 he’s as sound as ever and as fast as ever,” Joseph said. “He came back today and beat a Brad [Cox] horse that was highly thought of. [Jockey] Irad [Ortiz Jr.] jumped off [Mish] to ride him.

“I think you can’t judge a horse by age. You have to judge a horse on how the horse is doing more than age. You saw what [9-year-old] Constitution Hill did in England the other day. A 9-year-old against a 4-year-old. This is similar. It shows when you have class and you’re good you’re good.”

When racing resumes Thursday, the 20-cent Rainbow 6 will have an estimated pool of $175,000.

The Rainbow 6 sequence begins with Race 5, a starter allowance for 4-year-olds and up at 1 1/16 miles on the turf. The wide-open field of 11 includes 7-2 favorite Two Beers by Ten, The Brigade (9-2), and Berlone (6-1) and War Officer (6-1).

Race 8 is a maiden special weight event on a mile turf course for 3-year-old fillies. East Jabip (7-2) will make her debut for trainer Brian Lynch. Munnings Talk (4-1) enters off a second-place finish over Tapeta for trainer Brendan Walsh while Riley Mott saddles a pair in Josie Joe (6-1) and Bullet Journal (15-1).

The sequence concludes with a starter allowance at five furlongs on the turf for 3-year-old fillies. The field of nine includes Chucky’s Ride (7-2), Kate the Smate (4-1) and Viable Asset (6-1), who won her debut over the main track for trainer Fernando Abreu and breaks from the rail.

Leading jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will ride in 13 of Saturday’s 14 races on Fountain of Youth Day, including five for trainer Brad Cox. The only race Ortiz Jr. will not ride is the seventh race, the Gulfstream Park Mile (G3).

Here are Ortiz’s mounts along with the trainer:

Race 1: Allowance optional claimer – Smooth Breeze (Jorge Abreu); Race 2: Maiden special weight – Sovereign Law (Cox); Race 3: Colonel Liam Stakes – Honey Dutch (Whit Beckman); Race 4: Canadian Turf (G3) – Wolfie’s Dynaghost (Brian Lynch); Race 5: maiden special weight – Hickman Creek (Cox); Race 6: Herecomesthebride (G3) – Spirit Doll (Saffie Joseph Jr.); Race 8: Allowance optional claimer – Chapman’s Peak (Cox); Race 9: handicap – Horsepower (Joe Orseno); Race 10: The Very One (G3) – Candy Quest (Mark Casse); Race 11: Davona Dale (G2) – On Time Girl (Cox); Race 12: Honey Fox (G3) – Crevalle d’Oro; Race 13: Mac Diarmida (G2) – Anegada (Mike Maker); Race 14: Fountain of Youth (G2) – Commandment (Cox).

Jockey Dylan Davis, returning from a spill on Nov. 14 that left him with nine fractured ribs, a collapsed left lung and broken right collarbone, has been named on two horses on Fountain of Youth Day.

Davis is named by trainer Mike Maker on Army Officer in Race 8, an allowance optional claimer on the turf, and on Public Defender in the Honey Fox (G3) in Race 12. Public Defender is trained by Saffie Joseph Jr.

Bourbon & BBQ on Fountain of Youth Day

Along with eight graded stakes on Fountain of Youth Day, Gulfstream’s Flamingo Room will play host to the popular Taste at the Track series with Bourbon & BBQ. There will be St. Louis style spare ribs, smoked brisket, hot smoked chicken and South Carolina BBQ chicken.

Tickets are $100. VIP Admission is $125. For more information click here.