Miss Vyvyanne Rolls to Victory in Golden Beach Handicap 4/11/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Ralph Murray and Calstar Farm Inc.’s Miss Vyvyanne rolled to her fourth-straight victory Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the Gail Cox-trained 6-year-old mare registered a dominating 1 ¼-length front-running score in the $75,000 Golden Beach Handicap.

Miss Vyvyanne, the 2-1 second betting choice in the five-furlong handicap for older fillies and mares on turf, set sharp fractions of 21.99 and 43.72 seconds while opening a clear lead during the first half-mile and continued on unchallenged to complete the five-furlong distance in 55.22 seconds over a ‘good’ course.

Pietro Moran, the Eclipse Award-winning apprentice for 2025, has been aboard Miss Vyvyanne’s four victories, including a 2 ¾-length front-running optional claiming allowance triumph over Gulfstream’s Tapeta course in her 2026 debut March 14.

“She runs her best races when she’s up there. She’s really fast. She just takes me there and she does the rest. She’s a pretty honest horse and very nice to ride,” Moran said. “She was just cruising. As soon as we hit the quarter pole I knew I had lot of horse. The closer she got to the wire, she did what she needed to do.”

The daughter of Rainbow Heir was claimed for $32,000 at Woodbine last June and finished fifth in her debut for trainer Gail Cox before concluding her 2025 campaign with back-to-back optional claiming allowance scores at five furlongs on turf before winning her 2026 debut at Gulfstream off a five-month layoff.

“Truly, she’s run well for everybody. She’s just a nice filly. We just gave her a break that I don’t think she’s had for a long time because she’s gone from barn to barn,” Cox said. “We brought her to run thinking turf, but then she ran so well on Tapeta here too.”

Miss Vyvyanne, who notched her 11th victory in 23 career starts, carried 121 pounds, sharing highweight honors with Great Venezuelan, the even-money favorite who finished third.

“I thought there was other speed and felt we’d play it off the break, but she made the lead so easy,” Cox said.

Le Amazonia outbroke her Victor Barboza Jr.-trained stablemate Great Venezuela to be closest in pursuit of Miss Vyvyanne and finished second under Samy Camacho. Great Venezuela finished an even third. 1 ¾ lengths farther back, while being reunited with Leonel Reyes, who has finished no worse than third aboard the 5-year-old daughter of Neolithic in all 14 of the races in which they’ve teamed.