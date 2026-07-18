New $1 Gulfstream Summer Sweep Pick 5 the Players’ Friend 7/13/2026

Retail Only, Low Takeout, Multi-Track Debuts Saturday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Gulfstream Park’s player-friendly betting menu continues to evolve with the debut of the Gulfstream Summer Sweep Pick 5 Saturday, July 18.

Hosted by Gulfstream, the new $1 retail only, multi-track wager features a 15 percent takeout and will connect Gulfstream races with featured and stakes races from other premier tracks across North America.

Gulfstream’s Summer Sweep Pick 5, which features a 100 percent carryover of the net pool if no ticket correctly selects all five winners, will be offered every racing day through Sunday, Sept. 20. Rotating partners participating in the Summer Sweep Pick 5 include Woodbine, Horseshoe Indianapolis, Emerald Downs and Fort Erie.

The Summer Sweep Pick 5 is one of four new player-friendly wagers recently introduced at Gulfstream. They include the $3 Players Late Pick 3, $5 Players Late Double, and $1 Place Pick 8. There will also be a mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 every Monday through August 31.

"The Summer Sweep Pick 5 gives horseplayers another exciting reason to follow Gulfstream throughout the summer while connecting them with some of the most competitive racing being conducted across North America," said David Duggan, Executive Vice President of 1/ST . "With a $1 minimum, a low 15 percent takeout and retail-only participation, it's another wager designed with everyday horseplayers in mind."

For complete race sequences and wagering information, click here or follow Gulfstream Park's social media channels.