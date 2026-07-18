One More Time! Rezasrolex Wins No. 15 in Pay Any Price 7/5/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Robert Cotran’s Rezasrolex chased a torrid pace into the stretch Sunday at Gulfstream Park before kicking in late to register Career Win No. 15 in the $70,000 Pay Any Price.

“It never gets old,” trainer Joe Orseno said following the 5-year-old gelded son of Bucchero’s 1 ¼-length victory in the five-furlong overnight handicap for 3-year-olds and up on turf that co-headlined Sunday’s program with the $100,000 Proud Man Stakes for 2-year-olds.

Rezasrolex, who was sent to post as the 1-5 favorite, conceded between three and nine pounds to his four rivals.

He entered the Pay Any Price with 14 victories from 21 career starts, 11 of those wins coming from 14 starts on Tapeta and the other three coming from six turf tries.

“Tapeta or turf, it doesn’t matter,” trainer Joe Orseno said.

Esperon beat the starting gate to build a lead over the favorite by open lengths while setting fractions of 20.64 and 42.62 (seconds) for the first half mile. Edwin Gonzalez, who had bided his time aboard Rezasrolex, asked his mount on the turn into the homestretch and the Orseno-trainee responded to wear down the tiring pacesetter in deep stretch and draw off to earn yet another trip to the winner’s circle.

“When I saw [Esperon] open up – he’s a very fast horse and his form has been good of late – I said, ‘We’re really going to have to run to run him down,’” Orseno said. “But when I saw him kick in, I knew he’d get there.”

Rezasrolex ran five furlongs over a firm turf in 54.59 seconds. Esperon, the 5-1 second betting choice ridden by Miguel Vasquez, held second, 3 ¼ lengths clear of third-place finisher If Not for Luck.

Rezasrolex put together a nine-race winning streak in starter and allowance races between June 21, 2024 and Jan. 11, 2026. The impressive run began with seven straight victories on Gulfstream’s all-weather surface followed by a pair of optional claiming allowance wins on turf at Gulfstream and Tampa Bay Downs, where he finished second, beaten by a neck, in the Feb. 16 Turf Dash Stakes. He went on to finish second on Gulfstream’s turf in the Silks Run before finishing off-the-board while facing Grade 2 company in the April 4 Shakertown on turf at Keeneland. He returned from a two-month freshening June 5 to win a 5 ½-furlong optional claiming race on Tapeta.

Orseno said he’d weigh his options, which include a few out-of-town turf stakes, before deciding on Rezasrolex’s next start.