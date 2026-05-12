Preakness 151 Partners with Equine MediRecord and Business Infusions to Digitize Equine Welfare Protocols 5/12/2026

Journalism holding on to win the 150th Preakness Stakes

LAUREL, MD – 1/ST has announced they will again be partnering with Irish technology company, Equine MediRecord (EMR) and their group Business Infusions (BI) to digitize equine welfare protocols for Preakness 151. This added measure will enhance the stringent equine health and safety protocols that will be in place for the race on Saturday, May 16th at Laurel Park while the state-led redevelopment of Pimlico Race Course is underway. To make the process even easier EMR representatives will be onsite to help log each horse’s information into the EMR system with their representatives.

The EMR platform that will be used for the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes (G1) allows for the full veterinary history of the horse to be collected digitally and recorded securely. Use of this innovative platform will be mandatory and will provide all entrants, trainers and veterinarians with a user-friendly system to comply with the strict medication protocols for this year’s event. Integrity of the veterinary information will be ensured using the unique algorithms found in the EMR technology. Once the records are entered into the system they cannot be altered. Results are submitted digitally to designated regulators and officials ensuring the highest level of integrity and transparency of veterinary records.

To help prevent double entry of information entered by veterinarians BI have integrated their HVMS veterinary practice management system, the largest equine veterinary management system in the world, into a number of systems to ensure the required information for the welfare protocols can go to the multiple mandated racing officials to be cleared. One integration for HVMS will allow veterinarians to send required medical record information directly to HISA through HVMS which reduces the need for double entry into HISA while ensuring compliance to HISA rules.

“The partnership established with Equine MediRecord is a highly useful and successful tool to further protect the safety and wellbeing of horses. The inclusion of this technology and data collection as part of Preakness 151 is another measure available to us to enforce the standards of integrity and accountability that have become synonymous with 1/ST RACING.” said Dr. Dionne Benson, Chief Veterinary Officer, 1/ST.

Pierce Dargan, Chief Executive Officer, Equine MediRecord said, “We are excited about our partnership with 1/ST and doing all we can to help ensure that best horse welfare and transparency protocols are followed in equine sport while ensuring participants do not have to enter information multiple times to be cleared. We are thrilled to be partnering with 1/ST for the 150th running of the Preakness Stakes”

The Irish company whose technology is fast becoming the global standard for equine sport organizers has already amassed an impressive list of clients and users including the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, The Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, Racing Victoria, British Horseracing Authority, Hong Kong Jockey Club and the Arabian Racing Organisation.

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For more on Equine MediRecord, click here.