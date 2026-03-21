Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Featured on Sunday Card 3/14/2026

Jockeys Luis Saez, Edgard Zayas Each Record Saturday Triples

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool will be featured on Sunday’s 10-race program at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the seventh racing day following a $462,562.64 jackpot hit.

It is estimated (before scratches) that the jackpot pool will grow to $2 million.

Forecasts for a continuation of the showers that led to all turf races being transferred to the Tapeta track Friday and Saturday makes it a strong possibility that the grass races on Sunday’s program will also be switched to the all-weather surface.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, kicked off by a $25,000 claiming event for older fillies and mares scheduled for 1 1/16 miles on turf in Race 5. A very well-matched field of nine includes Joe Orseno-trained Phoenix of Wit, an Irish-bred two time winner on turf who will race for a claiming tag for the first time. Ready to Battle, a War of Will filly trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse who faced Grade 1 company as a 2-year-old, drops in price for her second start against claiming company. Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Mom’s Martini, who drops back into claiming company two races off the claim, may merit a longer look should the turf races be transferred to Tapeta. The daughter of Liam’s Map had a three-racing winning streak on the all-weather surface against better last year.

Race 6, a seven-furlong maiden special weight for 3-year-old fillies on the main track, attracted a strong field of nine including Brad Cox-trained Joyful Justice, who closed to third with a wide rally in her debut; Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained Horsing Around, who made a strong late rally to finish second after a less-than-ideal start; and Bryan Lynch-trained Fleeting Moon, who returns to dirt, over which she debuted with a runner-up finish, after a dull turf try. Interesting first-timers include Answered Prayers, a full sister to $3 million earner Olympiad trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott; Pharoah’s Affair, a Katerina Vasilleva-trained daughter of American Pharoah; and Bourbon Betty, a daughter of Mendelssohn trained by Mark Hennig.

Race 7, a one-mile $17,5000 claiming race for non-winners-of-two fillies and mares scheduled for turf, could prove to be a make-or-break leg for Rainbow 6 bettors, many of whom may opt to ‘spread.’ American Popstar, the lukewarm 3-1 morning-line favorite, steps up from a third-place finish under a $12,500 tag while making her first start off the claim for trainer Georgina Baxter, who has positive stats in that category. The daughter of American Pharoah has won well on turf and Tapeta. Tim Hills-trained Acheron, a close-up third at Sunday’s level last time, is another who has run well on turf or the all-weather surface. Armando De La Cerda-trained Annie Goodbody may offer value while dropping down to the lowest level of her career, turf or Tapeta.

Jose Castro Jr.-trained Chaplin takes a plunge in class in Race 8, a six-furlong sprint for older horses racing for a $6,250 claiming price, while making a rare main track appearance. A two-time winner on turf and Tapeta, the son of City of Light has been working sharply on the dirt at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s satellite training facility in Palm Beach County. Mark Passley-trained Endrick, the 5-2 morning-line favorite, is coming off a tiring third at seven furlongs against $12,500 claiming company. Sound of the Beast, a winner of two of three starts with a second last time out, makes first start off the claim for trainer Ronald Coy.

A strong field of eight older fillies and mares will contest Race 9, a 7 ½-furlong optional claiming allowance scheduled for turf. Some bettors may hesitate to ‘single’ Chad Brown-trained Malleymoo, the 9-5 morning-line favorite who is a winner on turf and Tapeta, having failed to reach the winner’s circle in her last 11 starts. Shifty, a daughter of Medaglia D’Oro trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, is a winner on turf and Tapeta who has been firing bullets on the Tapeta surface in recent workouts in preparation for her 2026 debut. Casse-trainee Minty, who won on turf and Tapeta at Gulfstream last year, just missed in her 2026 debut on turf at Tampa Bay last time out.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will be wrapped up in Race 10 by a 1 1/16-mile $20,000 claimer for older horses slated for turf that may be looked upon as a ‘spread’ leg by many bettors. Bobby Dibona-trained Jayhawk, the 7-2 lukewarm morning-line favorite, drops down for second start off the $50,000 claim. A winner on turf, the son of Cross Traffic is 2-2-2 in seven starts on Tapeta.

Who’s Hot: Edgard Zayas rode three winners Saturday, scoring aboard Mythical ($4.40) in Race 3, the $125,000 Any Limit, Bourbon Notes ($7.20) in Race 5, and No More Options ($12.20) in Race 10. Luis Saez also tripled, winning aboard Fulanito ($9.40) in Race 6, Vibe ($6) in Race 11 and Twirling Queen ($38.20) in Race 12.

Pietro Moran, last year’s Eclipse Award-winning apprentice, continued his hot hand since arriving at Gulfstream earlier in the month, notching a double aboard Valiant Winter ($7.20) in Race 4 and Miss Vyvyanne ($18.40) in Race 8.

Trainer Jose D’Angelo saddled a pair of winners, Fulanito ($9.40) in Race 5 and Twirling Queen ($38.20) in Race 12. Trainer Joe Orseno also scored a double with Valiant Winter ($7.20) in Race 4 and No More Options ($12.20) in Race 10.