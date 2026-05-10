Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Returns Multiple $9,615 Payoffs 5/10/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool yielded multiple $9,615.54 payoffs Sunday at Gulfstream Park.

The winning combination for the popular multi-race wager with a six-race sequence that spanned Races 4-9 was 1-7-1-1-8-9. There were 123 winning tickets.

The Rainbow 6 had gone unsolved for four racing days following a jackpot hit, leaving a $60,306 carryover going into Sunday, when $802,114 was bet into the pool

The Rainbow 6 will start anew when live racing returns on Friday with an estimated pool of $50,000. The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 4-9 and include a pair of starter allowances in Races 5 and 6 and a featured first-level allowance for state bred fillies and mares on turf in Race 7. Mark Casse will send out Souper Landslide, a daughter of Tapit who broke her maiden on the turf in February, while Ruben Sierra saddles My Denysse, second last time out in the same conditions and the 2024 winner of the $300,000 My Dear Girl division of the FTBOA Sire Stakes.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.