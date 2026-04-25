Rainbow 6 Mandatory Payout Yields Multiple $114 Payoffs 4/25/2026

Odds-On Mythical, Nic’s Style Top Formful All-Stakes Sequence

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – A mandatory payout of the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool yielded 16,113 winning tickets each worth $114.04 Saturday at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager had gone unsolved for 14 racing days following a mandatory payout March 29.

The winning combination was 5-3-5-5-8-9 for the all-stakes sequence that spanned Races 6-11 and included six Florida Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association stakes for Florida-breds worth a total of $600,000.

There was a $266,212.02 carryover heading into the mandatory payout Saturday, when $1,964,440 was bet into the Rainbow 6.

Nic’s Style ($2.20) kicked off the Rainbow 6 action with an extremely popular victory in Race 6, followed by My Boy Star ($18.20) in Race 7, Tank ($7.60) in Race 8, Mythical ($2.20) in Race 9, Damon’s Mound ($3.40) in Race 10 and Souper Zonda ($5.60) in Race 11.

On mandatory payout days, the entire Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is paid out to the bettor or bettors with the most winners in the wager’s six-race sequence. The carryover jackpot is usually only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool usually goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners, while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.