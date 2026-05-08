Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $100,000 5/8/2026

Royal Palm Juvenile, Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies Featured

Royal Ascot Qualifiers Co-Headline Rainbow 6 Sequence

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $100,000 Saturday at Gulfstream Park, where the $125,000 Royal Palm Juvenile and $125,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies will be co-featured on a 10-race program.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10. The Royal Palm Juvenile will be run as Race 6, while the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies will be contested as Race 8. Both stakes will be run at five furlongs on turf and will offer their winners automatic entry into one of six stakes during the Royal Ascot meeting (June 16-20) at Ascot Racecourse, as well as a $25,000 equine travel stipend.

Wesley Ward-trained Skara Brae could turn out to be a popular ‘single’ while taking on the boys as the 8-5 morning-line favorite for the Royal Palm Juvenile. The daughter of multiple-Grade 1 stakes winner Golden Pal won an open maiden special weight on debut by 4 ½ lengths at Keeneland.

Phillip Antonacci-trained Pot’s Right has been tabbed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for the Race 8 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies. The daughter of Bold d’Oro also won on debut on the main track at Keeneland, overcoming a slow start to win impressively. Boots, a dominating debut winner at Gulfstream will make her debut on turf and first start since being transferred to trainer Carlos David. Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse will be represented by first-time starters Pros and Cons, a daughter of Triple Crown champion Justify, and Sass Sass, a daughter of Casse-trained 2019 Preakness winner War of Will.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 sequence will be closed out by a 7 ½-furlong maiden special weight on turf that attracted a field of 3-year-old fillies trained by Casse, fellow Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, Brad Cox, Patrick Biancone, Jose D’Angelo and Saffie Joseph Jr. Of particular interest is the Mike Repole-owned first-time starter Restock, a Japanese-bred filly who will be saddled by D’Angelo.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

The Rainbow 6 went unsolved Friday for the third racing day following a jackpot hit. There will be a mandatory payout Sunday.

NOTE: Blue Rose Farm LLC’s Moonstrocity, seventh April 4 when running in the Blue Grass (G1), broke his maiden Friday while covering the mile main track in 1:37.99. Trained by Jena Antonucci, Moonstrocity was shipped to Keeneland for the Blue Grass after finishing eighth over the turf in his debut Feb. 8 and then checking in third at a mile over the main track at Gulfstream Feb. 28. Moonstrocity is a son of Tiz the Law.