Skara Brae Favored Against Boys in $125,000 Royal Palm Juvenile 5/6/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Trainer Wesley Ward hardly entered Ten Broeck Farm Inc.’s Skara Brae into Saturday’s $125,000 Royal Palm Juvenile at Gulfstream Park by accident. Although the daughter of Golden Pal is eligible to run in the co-featured $125,000 Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies, her trainer firmly believes she is more than up to the challenge of beating the boys.

“I think its an advantage to run fillies against the colts,” Ward said. “If you look at grade school, the girls come around quicker. You see it at 2-year-olds-in-training sales – the majority of the fastest horses will be fillies. It’s just that they come around quicker mentally. I personally like to run my better fillies against the colts.”

The winners of both the Royal Palm Juvenile and the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies, a pair of five-furlong turf stakes for 2-year-olds, will each earn an automatic entry into one of six juvenile stakes during the Royal Ascot meeting (June 16-20) at Ascot Racecourse and a $25,000 equine travel stipend.

Skara Brae, the 8-5 morning-line favorite in a field of nine, will be making her first start on turf Saturday after offering a dazzling 4 ½-length front-running debut victory in an open maiden special weight race over Keeneland’s main track. The daughter of the Ward-trained 2020 Breeders Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint (G1) and 2021 Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint (G1) winner Golden Pal prepared for her debut at Palm Meadows, Gulfstream’s training facility in Palm Beach County, and Keeneland.

“She’s been on the grass at Palm Meadows and she liked it. We’re taking her down there for this particular race, her being by Golden Pal and being on the grass,” Ward said. “Hopefully Golden Pal gets his first stakes winner if everything goes to plan. But you know how horse racing goes.”

Joao Moreira was named to ride Skara Brae and Ward-trained Joker’s Chic in the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies, but the international star was unable to get released from commitments in Hong Kong. Joe Bravo will ride both horses, Ward reported.

Trainer George Weaver, who saddled Sandal’s Song for a debut victory in last year’s Royal Palm Juvenile, will be represented this year by Dew Sweepers’ Automatic Press. The son of Vekoma prompted the early pace before fading out of the money while debuting at 5 ½ furlongs on turf at Keeneland.

“He’s a very forward horse. He’s quick out of the gate. He was a little green in his race at Keeneland. He was one who always acted like he would benefit from a race,” said Weaver, who also saddled No Nay Mets for a debut victory in the 2023 Royal Palm Juvenile. “We’re looking forward to running him over there. He’s an athletic horse and we’re going to give it another try.’

J. G. Torrealba has the call on Automatic Press, who has been priced at 12-1 on the morning line.

Dew Sweepers will also be represented in the Royal Palm Juvenile by Celtic Dispute, a daughter of Leinster who has been rated second at 3-1 on the morning-line. The Patrick Biancone-trained filly disputed the pace from the rail throughout her 4 ½-furlong debut over Gulfstream’s main track before settling for second behind Boots, who is entered in the Royal Palm Juvenile Fillies.

Celtic Dispute will take on the boys while ridden for the first time by Luis Saez.

D J Stable LLC’s Braums Run, a son of Golden Pal trained by Hall of Famer Mark Casse, will have the opportunity, like Skara Brae, to become his sire’s first stakes winner. The homebred colt, who is rated third on the morning line at 7-2, will make his career debut Saturday with Samy Camacho aboard.

Jeffery Crooks and Amanda Dann’s Jost a Chance Yadi, a daughter of Chance It who finished a well-beaten third behind Boots and Celtic Dispute in her debut, will return against the boys in the Royal Palm Juvenile. The Frank Regalbuto-trained filly will be ridden by Yolber Torres.

Teresa and David Palmer’s Iolana, another daughter of Golden Pal, will make her debut for trainer Nicholas Palmer Saturday with Marcos Meneses aboard.

Arindel’s Blackjack sports a pair of bullet workouts in her preparation for the Royal Palm Juvenile. The Carlos David-trained daughter of American Freedom will make her debut Saturday with Diego Herrera up.

Nickotim Stable and Lucas Manchego’s Omaha Forty, a son of Omaha Beach, and Sea Warrior Stable LLC’s Cillian, a son of Awesome Slew, round out the field.