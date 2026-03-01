Sunday’s Mandatory Rainbow 6 Estimated at $5 Million 2/14/2026

Carryover $557,110

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL - Gulfstream’s 20-cent Rainbow 6 will have a mandatory payout Sunday that is estimated at $5 million.

There were no live tickets going into Saturday’s 12th race. The current carryover is $557,100.38.

The Rainbow 6 will begin with Race 6 at approximately 3 p.m. and will have three turf races and three races on the main track.

The sequence:

Race 6: Main track, 7 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, $25,000 claimer

A field of seven go to post and Wistucky, Bear Claw Necklace and Shadow Coast are the three likely favorites. Wistucky breaks from the rail and goes out first time off the claim for trainer Jose D’Angelo, who is 25 percent first off the claim and names the Hall of Famer Javier Castellano. Bear Claw Necklace was claimed by David Fawkes in November and finished second in his debut for the new barn a month ago. Shadow Cast is another recent claim, this one by Rohan Critchon at Churchill Downs in September. This will be his first trip at Gulfstream. Final Payment steps up in class after breaking his maiden for $12,500, but draws Hall of Famer John Velazquez.

Race 7: Turf, 5 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

The Rainbow 6 takes to the turf for the second sequence with five of the 11 entered making their debut including Burning Bridges, a $250,000 son of Not This Time from the barn of Mark Casse. Juddmonte’s homebred Jubilee Parade was fifth in his debut around two turns on the turf for trainer Bill Mott. Finding Candy was second while sprinting on the turf for Antonio Sano and John Velazquez, while Wit Storm makes his turf debut after consecutive third-place finishes on the main track at Aqueduct for Barclay Tagg. Other firsters include Starship Salute (Michael DePaulo), Unpredictable (William Walden), Three Mile Gold (Nick Zito) and Zephyros (Casse).

Race 8: Main track, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claimer

This could come down to three horses – Only in America, trained by Todd Pletcher, Statesman trained by Shug McGaughey, and Steeze trained by Riley Mott.

Only in America, a $700,000 son of Constitution, broke his maiden at Saratoga over the summer and finished second here Dec. 14. Statesman finished third here Jan. 17 in his first start finishing eighth in the Wood Memorial (G2). Steeze broke his maiden here by five in December before finishing second Jan. 17, a length in front of Statesman.

Race 9, Turf, one mile, 4-year-olds and up, $20,000 claimer

A dozen go to post in a wide-open race with a 5-2 favorite in Hot Blooded, who has six wins on the turf and was second last out in a starter optional claimer. The popular Fly the W could be the favorite at post time. Going out for the first time since being claimed by Amador Sanchez, Fly the W has 22 career wins, 15 on synthetic and five on turf. Lights of Broadway goes out for the first time since being claimed by trainer Nick Tomlinson, and Nate the Great has been first, second or third in 10 of his last 11 starts, all on Tapeta. He does have two wins in six turf starts.

Race 10: Main Track, 6 ½ furlongs, fillies and mares, allowance optional claimer

Two graded winners Eclatant and Nic’s Style are the likely favorites. Trained by Bill Mott, Nic’s Style won the Hurricane Bertie (G3) last winter and was second in December in the Sugar Swirl. Eclatant, trained by Brad Cox, won the Forward Gal (G3) last winter. Castellano is aboard Eclatant, Velazquez on Nic’s Style. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. will saddle Libban, who hasn’t been out for a year after finishing seventh in the Royal Delta (G3). The one they may need to run down is Pleasant Embrace, a seven-time winner for Kelly Breen. Tyler Gaffalione rides.

Race 11: Turf, 7 ½ furlongs, 3-year-old maidens, $25,000 claimer

The Rainbow 6 concludes with a full field and a competitive group. David Pepperman was second at this level last out going a mile on the turf. Ganador hasn’t been embarrassed in three turf tries at this level for Antonio Sano. Au Natural, claimed by David Fawkes two back, drops back to this level after a trip around Tapeta. Self Loader, trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., gets Lasix and should improve.