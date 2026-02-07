Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $600,000 2/7/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $600,000 Sunday at Gulfstream Park, where the popular multi-race wager went unsolved Saturday for the eighth racing day following a mandatory payout on Pegasus World Cup Day.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring a five-furlong optional claiming allowance for older horses on turf in Race 8.

Sixteen-time winner Boat’s a Rock In makes first start for trainer Bobby Dibona, who has stellar first-off-the claim and turf/sprint stats. Jose D’Angelo-trained Itza Boss, who was beaten by a half-length while finishing second to Boat’s a Rock In last time out, returns in Sunday’s feature.

Cyclonic will seek to break through with a winning effort for Hall of Fame trainer Mark Casse in his 2026 debut after finishing second in his last two 2025 races by a head and a nose.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Pletcher, Lynch, Mott, Cox, Brown Send Out First-Timers Sunday

Sunday’s 10-race program at Gulfstream Park includes three maiden special weight events that will feature several colts and fillies making their debuts for some of racing’s more notable stables.

Race 4, a seven-furlong event on the main track for 3-year-old fillies, will feature the debuts of Joyful Justice, Star Actress, Point of Reference and Wiretapped. Juddmonte’s Joyful Justice, a daughter of Into Mischief out of the graded stakes-placed Amendment Nineteen, is trained by Brad Cox. Star Actress, a daughter of Triple Crown winner Justify, draws the rail for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott, and Point of Reference, a daughter of Upstart out of the graded stakes-placed mare Turtle Trax, is trained by Chad Brown. Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher sends out Wiretapped, a $450,000 daughter of Gun Runner.

Race 7, a mile on the main track for 4-year-olds and up, will mark the debut of First Call Bob, a $525,000 son of Uncle Mo out of the graded stakes winner Walk Close for Brown. Mainstream makes his first start since finishing off the board in maiden special weight company for Cox at Saratoga in July. Sidearm, a son of Gun Runner, makes his debut for Brian Lynch.

A dozen 3-year-old maidens go to post in Race 10 over a mile on turf. Boss Dylan, a son of Liam’s Map, is a tepid 4-1 favorite off a third-place finish going a mile on the main track last time out. Moyglare Stud Farm’s homebred Tamarin makes his debut for trainer Miguel Clement. Drop Shot, who missed by less than a length on the turf at Churchill Downs in November, goes out for trainer Rusty Arnold. Credit History (Mott) and Copa de Plata (Mark Casse) enter off second-place finishes the last time they raced on the turf.

Thursdays Added to Tropical Turf Pick 3 Schedule

Starting Thursday, Feb 12, the Tropical Turf Pick 3 will be offered every racing day at Gulfstream Park.

The popular multi-race wager, previously only offered Friday through Sunday, is a $3-base wager with a 15-percent takeout offered on the last three turf races each racing day.

If races are taken off the turf, the wager will remain live on Tapeta.

Who’s Hot: Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano enjoyed a four-win day, capturing the $125,000 Ladies’ Turf Sprint with Moon Spun ($4.80) in Race 10 after scoring aboard Samaritan’s Joy ($11.20) in Race 5, Souper Quest ($5) in Race 7 and Ninja Star ($6.40) in Race 9.

Trainer Brian Lynch, who saddled Moon Spun for the Ladies’ Turf Sprint, doubled up in Race 12 with Wine On Sunday ($2.80).

Jockey Mario Gutierrez rode Wine On Sunday for his second win of the day after scoring aboard Tam Tam ($6.60) in Race 1.

Tyler Gaffalione rode a pair of winners, scoring aboard First Navy Jack ($7) in Race 3 and C K Wonder ($9) in Race 11.