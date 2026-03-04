Thank You Amy Uses Surface Switch to Her Advantage 4/3/2026

Jockey Miguel Vasquez Enjoys Four-Win Day

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $100,000

Mattingly, Extendo Give Orseno 1-2 Punch in Go Cats Go

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Owner/breeder/trainer Ron Potts was hardly upset when Thursday’s local downpours forced the turf races on Friday’s card at Gulfstream Park to be transferred to the Tapeta course.

Thank You Amy, who was scheduled to make her turf debut in Friday’s Race 6 feature, held a wide edge in experience on the all-weather surface over her six rivals in the five-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-old fillies, and she certainly used it to her advantage.

“I was OK with it,” Potts said. “She never ran on turf and she likes the synthetic.”

The daughter of Street Boss, whose five starts last year were all on Tapeta, made an impressive winning 2026 debut Friday with a front-running 1 ½-length victory.

Thank You Amy ($11.20) outbroke her rivals to establish an early lead, withstood a challenge on the turn into the stretch and drew away under Miguel Vasquez. The Pennsylvania-bred filly, who had won two of her five starts last year over the Tapeta surfaces at Woodbine and Presque Isle Downs.

“I had her in here a couple of weeks ago. She was on the AEs {Also-Eligibles) and didn’t get a chance to run. So she’S been ready for over a month,” Potts said. “She was plenty fit. I was confident.”

Thank You Amy ran five furlongs in 56.96 seconds. Bramble Blast finished 1 ¾ lengths ahead of third-place finisher Glancing My Way. Ifyousaidso, the 9-5 favorite, finished a non-threatening fourth.

Vasquez enjoyed a four-win day Friday, scoring aboard Tic Tic Tic Boom ($9.40) in Race 4, Five Eyes Onmichel ($7) in Race 5, and Iliana ($2.80) in Race 9, in addition to his feature win aboard Thank You Amy.

Saturday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $100,000

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 went unsolved Friday for the second racing day of the Royal Palm Meet at Gulfstream Park following a mandatory payout Sunday on closing day of the 2025-2026 Championship Meet. Saturday’s jackpot pool is expected to grow to an estimated $100,000.

The Rainbow 6 sequence will span Races 5-10, featuring the $75,000 Go Cats Go Handicap, a five-furlong overnight handicap for older horses on turf carded as Race 6. Trainer Joe Orseno is well represented by Mattingly, a stakes-winning son of Bucchero who will make his second start off a long layoff, and Extendo, a veteran turf sprinter who is coming off a sharp second in his second start off a long layoff. David Fawkes-trained Asher’s Edge, last year’s Bob Umphrey Sprint winner, is rated as the 7-2 morning-line favorite in a very competitive field of 10.

Miguel Clement-trained multiple graded stakes-placed No Evidencevb², who broke his maiden at Gulfstream last year, makes his 2026 debut in Race 8, a five-furlong optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up on turf. An optional claiming allowance for Florida-bred fillies and mares follows in Race 9, a six-furlong sprint with a well-balanced field of eight.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.