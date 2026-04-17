The Puma Following Mage’s Example in Gulfstream Workout 4/11/2026

G1 Curlin Florida Derby Runner-Up Breezes ‘Easy’ Saturday

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – OGMA Investments LLC, JR Ranch and High Step Racing LLC’s The Puma tuned up for a scheduled start in the May 2 Kentucky Derby (G1) Saturday morning at Gulfstream Park during a maintenance-style half-mile breeze.

“It was getting him back into his routine two weeks after a race. It was pretty easy. Maybe the exercise rider got a little too comfortable, but next week is when he’ll have his important work,” trainer Gustavo Delgado’s son and assistant Gustavo Delgado Jr. said. “We’re planning to do that Friday or Saturday.”

The Puma was timed in 52.32 seconds for his first workout since being on the losing end of a tight win photo for the $1 million Curlin Florida Derby (G1) March 28 at Gulfstream Park, where the son of Essential Quality had to settle for second behind Commandment. Delgado-trained Mage finished second in the 2023 Curlin Florida Derby before going on to capture the Kentucky Derby.

The Puma is scheduled to ship to Churchill Downs next weekend.

“My guess would be Saturday or Sunday, the next day after the breeze. The plan is to breeze at Churchill the following week,” Delgado Jr. said. “That was the main thing we did with Mage. It’s the same pattern

“Both horses have similarities in terms of running style and what they need – what we’ve found that they like,” he added.

The Puma, who rallied from off the pace to break his maiden while winning the March 7 Tampa Bay Derby (G3), raced four- and five-wide following a slow start in the Curlin Florida Derby before sweeping to the lead at the top of the stretch, only to be caught in the last jump by Commandment. Despite the heart-breaking loss, the Delgados are confident The Puma will move forward off his gutsy performance in only his fourth start.

“We had a real nice prep for the Kentucky Derby. A race like the Florida Derby encourages you that you have a live horse going into the Kentucky Derby,” Delgado Jr. said. “It’s been proven the Florida Derby has always been one of the prominent races going into the Kentucky Derby. You have to think that you have a horse going to the Derby with a live shot. That’s the only thing that matters.”