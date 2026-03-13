Thursday’s Estimated Rainbow 6 Pool $225,000 3/8/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – When racing resumes at Gulfstream Park Thursday the estimated pool in the Rainbow 6 will be $225,000.

There was a $148,328 of new money wagered in the Rainbow 6 pool Sunday.

The sequence begins Thursday with Race 5, a $50,000 maiden optional claimer at five furlongs on the turf for 3-year-old fillies. Leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. has entered Senta Says, second in her debut against $35,000 maidens on this surface and at this distance. Emerald Ember finished second by a nose in her debut in May. She returns for her second start with new trainer George Weaver. Viking Quest, a length behind Senta Says in her debut, gets John Velazquez for trainer Lauren Robson, who is 4 for 12 at the meet.

After a claimer and starter allowance event, the Rainbow 6 shifts to the turf with an $86,000 allowance optional claimer at a mile for 3-year-olds. Tacticality goes out for trainer Chad Brown. The Essential Quality colt broke his maiden at Aqueduct on the turf in October before returning Jan. 11 with a fourth-place finish at 1 1/16 miles. Beautiful War won his debut here for trainer David Fawkes Feb. 8. Longhi makes his 3-year-old debut for trainer Graham Motion. Trainer Brian Lynch saddles Zucchero. The colt broke his maiden in December on the turf before finishing eighth Feb. 12.

Race 9, an $87,000 mile allowance optional claimer at a mile, drew a field of seven 3-year-olds and up including Dry Powder, third in February at Laurel Park in the Fritchie for trainer Chad Summers. Irad Ortiz Jr. rides. Brad Cox sends out Velvet Vortex, a winner at Saratoga over the summer before stopping here Dec. 28.

The Rainbow 6 concludes with Race 10, a 7 ? furlong maiden optional claimer over the turf for 3-year-olds and up. A dozen entered from the stables of Brian Lynch, Mark Casse, Danny Gargan, Joe Orseno, Rusty Arnold and Michael Matz.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

NOTE: Trainer Brian Lynch remained hot, saddling the first two finishers in Sunday’s seventh race, a maiden special weight event for 3-year-olds on the turf. Raroma Stable LLC’s homebred Fancy Sailor got up in the final strides to defeat stablemate Comprehensive in 1:33.92. Fancy Sailor is a son of Justify who was making his second career start…