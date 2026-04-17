Thursday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $150,000 4/5/2026

Jockey Leonel Reyes Set to Launch Comeback from Ankle Injury

Nine-Time Leading Rider Edgard Zayas Wins in Sunday Return

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – The 20-cent Rainbow 6 will have its jackpot pool estimated at $150,000 when the Royal Palm Meet resumes with an eight-race program Thursday at Gulfstream Park.

First race post time is 12:50 p.m.

Last returning multiple mandatory payouts of $41,654.20 on March 29, closing day of the 2025-2026 Championship Meet, the Rainbow 6 went unsolved through the first four days of the Royal Palm stand, which runs through Aug. 30.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

Thursday’s sequence spans Races 3-8. The feature comes in Race 6, a maiden special weight for fillies and mares 3 and up sprinting 5 ½ furlongs on the all-weather Tapeta course. The 9-5 program favorite from outermost Post 8 is Bodacious Queen, a 3-year-old bay daughter of Munnings that most recently ran third by 1 ¼ lengths in a five-furlong maiden sprint Feb. 14 over the Gulfstream turf while in for a $50,000 tag. Trainer Mike Maker sends out first-time starter Rookie Move (Post 2, 5-2), a $150,000 daughter of Not This Time.

Jockey Leonel Reyes, out since suffering a fractured ankle in a Nov. 2 spill, is set to make his return in Race 3 Thursday. Sitting at 997 North American wins, Reyes is named on Javier Gonzalez-owned and trained More Than a Shadow in the one-mile claimer for maiden fillies and mares 3 and up.

NOTES: Jockey Miguel Vasquez, who had four wins Friday and two more Saturday, registered back-to-back wins on Easter Sunday aboard More Applause ($8.80) in Race 7 and Bold Advance ($9.20) in Race 8 …

Nine-time Gulfstream Park riding champion Edgard Zayas, who moved his tack to New York following the 2025-2026 Championship Meet, had two wins in his holiday return to South Florida Sunday. He guided Saint George homebred Rolando ($4.20) to victory in Race 9, an optional claiming allowance for older horses. Exiting a third in the Feb. 21 Gulfstream Park Sprint, Rolando covered six furlongs over a fast main track in 1:09.57 … Zayas also helped Esperon ($12.80) hold off a late charge from multiple stakes winner Xy Speed in the Race 10 finale, a starter optional claimer for older horses sprinting five furlongs on the grass.