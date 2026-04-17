Trainer Chris Hall Notches First Career Win Saturday 4/11/2026

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $225,000

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – After back-to-back runner-up finishes 16 days apart last month, Anthony Minto’s 4-year-old gelding War to Remember gutted out a popular head decision Saturday at Gulfstream Park to give Christopher Hall his first career training victory.

By 2019 Preakness (G1) winner War of Will, War to Remember ($3.20) completed 5 ½ furlongs over the all-weather Tapeta course in 1:04.78 to graduate in the maiden claimer for 3-year-olds and up, his 13th career start and third since being claimed for $12,500 Feb. 6 from Hall of Famer Mark Casse.

Ridden by Anthony Thomas, like Hall a native of Jamaica, War to Remember broke alertly and was in front after a quarter-mile in 22.82 seconds, briefly lost the lead at the three-eighths pole but regained it at the top of the stretch and held off Dew for the breakthrough win.

“It feels good. He was the favorite, so I knew he had a big shot,” Hall said. “I thought he would win by further, but I’m glad he won.”

Hall, 52, had five seconds and two thirds with 18 prior starters dating back to his first, a runner-up finish by Stone Love last July 18. He currently has seven horses stabled at Gulfstream.

“I’ve been training on my own for a year now, but I’ve been dealing with horses for almost 18 years here in Florida,” Hall said. “So far, so good. We had five seconds and now we have this win.”

Hall was playfully doused with a bucket of water by War to Remember’s groom after posing for pictures in the winner’s circle.

“I had a lot of friends here,” he said, “so that was nice.”

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 Jackpot Pool Estimated at $225,000

Gulfstream Park wraps up the second weekend of the Royal Palm Meet with a 10-race program Sunday where the 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is estimated to reach $225,000.

First race post time is 12:50 p.m. ET

The popular multi-race wager has gone unsolved through seven racing days following multiple mandatory payouts of $41,654.20 March 29, closing day of the 2025-2026 Championship Meet.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool. On mandatory payout days, the entire pool is disbursed to the bettor or bettors holding tickets with the most winners in the six-race sequence.

Sunday’s sequence covers Races 5-10, kicked off by a claiming event for older fillies and mares scheduled at 7 ½ furlongs on the grass. Seat At the Table shortens up and takes a drop in class for her 5-year-old debut having gone unraced since mid-November. Lady River Lily ran third by less than a length last out March 26 following a front-running triumph in her season opener at the course and distance.

The feature comes in Race 7, an optional claiming allowance for fillies and mares 3 and up scheduled to go five furlongs on the turf. The 9-5 program favorite is Sunna, beaten four lengths in the March 14 Captiva Island on Gulfstream’s all-weather Tapeta off a 6 ¾-length claiming score going five-eighths on the grass Feb. 19. Trumpets, third or better in eight of 11 career starts, is set to run for the first time since last June. Black Cherry was a debut winner on Tapeta Jan. 16 that ran third in a similar spot March 6 for Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott.

Eight 3-year-olds are entered in the Race 10 finale, a maiden special weight scheduled for five furlongs on the grass. The field includes first-time starters The Kid Is Back (by Neolithic), Ghost Protocol (Volatile), Sofocles (McKinzie) and Echo Garden (Echo Town) and is led by Ship Serve, a $170,000 daughter of Midshipman trained by Mike Maker that has run three times, most recently finishing third in a maiden optional claimer going five furlongs on Tapeta March 13.

NOTES: Jockey Jorge Ruiz visited the winner’s circle twice Saturday aboard Bernabeu ($6.20) in Race 1 and One of One ($6) in Race 7 … Jockey Diego Herrera also doubled, with Final Payment ($5.80) in Race 3 and Relampago Verde ($3.80) in Race 10.