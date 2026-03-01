$425,000 Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2) Draws 11 2/21/2026

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL – Undefeated Champagne (G1) winner Napoleon Solo, Mucho Macho Man winner Commandment, and undefeated Jackson Hole, Chief Wallabee, and Swale winner Solitude Dude are five of the 11 entered for Saturday’s $425,000 Coolmore Fountain of Youth (G2) at Gulfstream Park.

The 1 1/16-mile Fountain of Youth offers 105 (50-25-15-10-5) Kentucky Derby qualifying points and is one of 10 stakes – eight graded – on the February 28 program. First race post is 11:30 a.m. ET.

Napoleon Solo, trained by Chad Summers, won his debut at Saratoga last summer by 5 1/4 lengths before winning the Champagne Oct. 4 at Aqueduct by 6 1/2 lengths. Summers elected not to run in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1), so the Fountain of Youth will be his first start in nearly five months. Kendrick Carmouche has the mount.

Commandment, trained by Brad Cox, enters the Fountain of Youth off an impressive 6 3/4 length victory Jan. 3 in the Mucho Macho Man. The son of Into Mischief broke his maiden at Churchill Downs Nov. 1 by 5 1/4 lengths. Leading jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. will ride.

Undefeated Jackson Hole won his debut at Gulfstream Dec. 13 before traveling to Fair Grounds Dec. 13 to win an allowance optional claimer by 5 1/2 lengths. The son of Florida Derby (G1) winner Nyquist is trained by Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, who has won the Fountain of Youth four times, most recently in 2023 with Forte. John Velazquez has been named to ride.

Like Jackson Hole and Napoleon Solo, Chief Wallabee and Solitude Dude enter the Fountain of Youth undefeated. Chief Wallabee won his debut here Jan. 10 by 1 1/2 lengths at seven furlongs. A son of Constitution, Chief Wallabee is trained by Bill Mott, who won the Fountain of Youth last year with eventual Horse of the Year Sovereignty.

Solitude Dude, one of three entered by leading trainer Saffie Joseph Jr., is undefeated in three starts. The son of Yaupon broke his maiden at Gulfstream Nov. 1 at 6 ? furlongs before shipping to Tampa and winning the six-furlong Inaugural. He returned to win Gulfstream’s seven-furlong Swale Jan. 31 by 3 3/4 lengths. The Fountain of Youth will be the colt’s first trip around two turns. Flavien Prat is named to ride.

Others entered include Bravaro (Saffie Joseph Jr.), second in the Holy Bull (G3); Talkin (Danny Gargan), Rockies Balboa (Dale Romans), Bull by the Horns (Joseph), Global Aviator (Rohan Crichton) and Lost Money (Juan Arias).

The $225,000 Davona Dale (G2) for 3-year-old fillies at a mile on the main track, which offers 105 qualifying points (50-25-15-10-5) drew a field of nine including Forward Gal (G3) winner On Time Girl and runner-up Imperatrice, and Cash Run winner Haute Diva. Paradise, Swing Vote and She Be Smooth all enter off maiden victories.

NOTE: Burnham Square, last year’s winner of the Fountain of Youth, is entered in an allowance optional claiming event at 1 1/16 miles on the turf. It will be the 4-year-old’s first race since a second-place finish Aug. 30 in the Nashville Derby (G3) at Kentucky Downs.

The 20-cent Rainbow 6 jackpot pool is estimated to reach $150,000 for Sunday’s 10-race program at Gulfstream Park.

First race post time is 12:20 p.m.

The popular multi-race wager has been hit twice in the past four racing days – multiple mandatory payouts of $31,679.80 Feb. 15 and a $77,814.84 score Friday. Since the Championship Meet opened Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, the largest jackpot payout remains $416,348.44 Jan. 8.

In the Rainbow 6, the jackpot pool is only paid out when there is a single unique ticket sold with all six winners. On days when there is no unique ticket, 70 percent of that day’s pool goes back to those bettors holding tickets with the most winners while 30 percent is carried over to the jackpot pool.

Sunday’s Rainbow 6 spans Races 5-10 and kicks off with a claiming event for 4-year-olds and up scheduled for 1 1/16 miles on the grass. Landman Friday is back on the turf after finishing fourth by two lengths from the outside in a claiming spot going a mile and 40 yards on Gulfstream’s Tapeta Jan. 2. Be There returned from nine months away to run second by less than a length at the course and distance Jan. 10.

The feature comes in Race 9, an optional claiming allowance for older horses sprinting six furlongs on the main track. Elnajd is back after beating older horses in his lone start Dec. 27 at Fair Grounds, while 9-year-old Mish will be making the 39th start of his career chasing an 11th victory and second straight off a 6 1/2-furlong front-running triumph in the slop Jan. 22.

Wrapping up the Sunday card is a maiden special weight scheduled for a two-turn mile on the grass. The wide-open field of 11 older fillies and mares includes Irish-bred Icona, second in her North American debut off more than a year layoff Jan. 25; million-dollar yearling Just Jules, just a half-length behind in that race; Illuminatrice, who changes barns after back-to-back runner-up finishes racing first time in 14 months; and Her Time, a $600,000 daughter of Not This Time unveiled by trainer David Fawkes.

Who’s hot: Championship Meet leading jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. enjoyed a four-win Saturday, scoring aboard Three to G ($6) in Race 1, Gallant Knight ($5.40) in Race 3, Autobahn ($6.40) in Race 8 and Maggie Go ($8) in Race 9.